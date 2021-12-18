ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Snow Squall May Affect Motorists In Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A heads-up for motorists in southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a “Special...

Is It Safe To Be Out On Southern Minnesota Lakes Yet?

Some brave souls have been testing the ice conditions in the Northern part of Minnesota for several weeks. Unfountanely, in certain parts of the state, large lakes remain partially unfrozen. December has surprised us with rain, snow, and fluctuating temperatures: all of which have had an impact on ice-making and...
Is There Even a Chance For a White Christmas in Minnesota This Year?

We're under a week until Santa heads out and our snow is pretty much gone, so is there even a chance of a White Christmas in southeast Minnesota this year?. It was just a little over a week ago, back on Friday, December 10th, when Old Man Winter made his first appearance here in Minnesota, dumping between 6 and 12 inches of the white stuff over southeast Minnesota (with MUCH more snow in parts of the southeast Twin Cities metro area.)
Minnesota Winter Tips To Prevent Salt Damage To Your Plants And Shrubs

With the snow we've gotten so far, which has all but disappeared, there has been a few layers of salt and sand dropped on our area roads to help people get around. The sand and salt, while helpful for people and cars to get around, can also harm your plants and shrubs located near the road. The University of Minnesota has some helpful tips to prevent or lessen the effects of salt and sand on your plants and shrubs.
Follow These Tips if You’re Flying Out of MSP Airport This Holiday Season

If you're traveling to see family this holiday season, here are some tips to make sure your trip goes smoothing if you're flying out of Minnesota's largest airport. After having been decimated during the early days of the pandemic, I was glad to see that travel made a big comeback in 2021. My wife and I took two trips this year, flying to the Outer Banks in North Carolina in May and flying to Montana this fall, and had a great experience at the airport (both RST in Rochester and MSP in Minneapolis) both times.
Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
77,000+ Ceiling Fans in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Recalled Due to Blades Flying Off

December might be the month of Christmas but it seems to also be the month of huge recalls. The latest involves 77,000+ ceiling fans that have been sold since 2018 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin throughout the United States due to the blades detaching while the fan is in use. Yes, the blades could come flying at you and 3 people so far have stated that their walls have sustained damage from the blades flying off.
Weather
Environment
NWS
Power Has Been Restored in Stewartville

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The power is back on in Stewartville. People's Energy Cooperative was finally able to restore electrical service to Stewartville this afternoon. Much of the city was left in the dark after the historic storms that hit on Wednesday resulted in major damage to a portion of the cooperative's power grid that serves the Stewartville area.
Fire Destroys Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the Marion Woods mobile home park. RFD says “The initial report stated that flames and smoke could...
How Much Does it Cost to Run Christmas Lights in Minnesota?

They're a big part of just about everyone's holiday displays, but do you know how much it costs to run your Christmas lights here in Minnesota?. Utility costs have been in the news here Rochester and across Minnesota this year, with the cost of natural gas way more expensive than it was last year. There's also that new extra fee natural gas customers in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are paying thanks to the Texas debacle during the Polar Vortex last February.
Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.
View The Amazing Night Sky In Northern Minnesota Anytime You Want!

If you are a fan of the Northern Lights, or simply the wonder of outer space with the billions of stars that shine in the night sky, then you might want to check out what the Superior National Forest posted about on Friday. A nature center located near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wildnerness shares a time-lapse each day of the following night sky, and most of the videos are AMAZING.
Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

