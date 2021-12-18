ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’

By Staff Report
Springfield News Sun
Cover picture for the articleDonors are greatly needed to help replenish the blood supply following the recent tornado outbreaks across the country that especially hit hard in Kentucky. The American Red Cross posted on Facebook that the shortage it is experiencing is “historically low.”. “Before the tornado outbreak, the U.S. was facing...

