Motorcade brings veterans holiday cheer

Amanda M. Usher | The Valdosta Daily Times Law-enforcement officers from multiple agencies, members of American Legion Post 218, Hahira Mayor Bruce Cain, Hahira Historical Society Executive Director Tim Coombs and community members gather with staff from the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System after donating gifts to the health system's veterans Friday in Lake City, Florida. The philanthropic effort was part of the Hahira Mayor's Motorcade.

LAKE CITY, Florida – Blue and red lights flashed, sirens blared as officers headed south during the annual Hahira Mayor's Motorcade earlier this month.

Christmas was the reason for the estimated 77-mile trip to the Lake City Veteran Affairs Medical Center, where South Georgia authorities and community members played Santa Claus to veterans within the center.

Members of the Hahira Police Department, Moody Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations and the American Legion Post 218 joined Hahira Mayor Bruce Cain, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, Hahira Historical Society Executive Director Tim Coombs and community members for the journey to Lake City, Florida.

They departed the Hahira Depot around 9 a.m., Dec. 10, on a mission to bring gifts to veterans in the medical center's care.

Spending Time with Those Not Forgotten

According to a recent statement from the veterans health system, donations last year totaled more than $15,000.

This year, organizers spent weeks collecting monetary contributions, socks, toiletry items, games, puzzles, clothing and other products.

Hahira Police Lt. Todd Pitchford said donations included "a box of nice chocolates from San Francisco," a large-screen television bought by the Hahira Honeybee Committee and a truckload of supplies from Home Depot.

The group was unable to keep with tradition and tour the facility due to the coronavirus pandemic; the visitors faced the same restriction for the 2020 motorcade. Pitchford said he understood though he was slightly disappointed.

"It was still worth a trip knowing that we could serve those folks that sacrificed so much for us," he said of the 2020 motorcade.

Though the travelers could not see the faces of the people they were helping, Pitchford said the impact was the same.

"They know we love them and we care about them," he said.

Pitchford said he enjoys hearing stories from the veterans war days; they remind him of his own.

He said he and the other volunteers receive words of gratitude and the veterans always demonstrate appreciation.

Jennifer Gerrib, veterans health system assistant director, who said the motorcade is amazing, added the VA center couldn't exist without support.

When the South Georgia community comes to town for a visit, she said the vets feel special.

"I think a lot of times veterans that are in CLC, sometimes, they may not have the same family connections," Gerrib said of those living in the center's community living center, also known as the nursing home.

"They may not have a lot of other people, but knowing that this group is coming here and knowing that this group is taking time out to provide extra things for them, it just means the world to them, so I know that they look forward to it and I know that they greatly appreciate it."

Pitchford has taken notice of the CLC.

"There's a lot of folks in the nursing home section of the hospital here that don't have families," he said. "This is where they're going to spend the rest of their lives. Any time somebody can come in and talk to them. ... I think it kind of brightens their day and that's what we're there for."

Robert Coon is the assistant chief of voluntary services for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, which represents the Lake City Veteran Affairs Medical Center.

He called the motorcade the total package and said it is spectacular.

"It really shows the patients, staff in this area, the level of importance that Hahira and the surrounding communities gives to the veterans at our facility that we serve," he said. "It makes a very welcome impression that ... our veterans are appreciated and not forgotten."

Being impacted by the pandemic, the facility has been closed to visitors for almost two years. During the 2020 motorcade, only people facing the parking lot could see the officers as they arrived, Coon said.

Both Matthew Guthrie and Marc Vertinord are Marine Corps vets and are fellows at the medical center.

Guthrie said he enjoyed witnessing the reciprocation of community support, people giving back to the former servicemen and women who gave themselves to this country.

Some of that community support came from Moody's Office of Special Investigations. Moody has had representatives attend the motorcade in the past.

"For me, as a veteran, when you are active, you don't get to see this side of the picture," Vertinord said, "so, you're active and you're doing your job, but once you get out, sometimes, it can feel like you don't have that support but here you have that support. You have everyone in the community (from) active soldiers and Marines who are helping each other."

He added it shows active-duty servicemen and women that they can receive support once they leave the military.

Unity At Best

The backing demonstrated during the Hahira Mayor's Motorcade exemplifies the unity within Lowndes County, Cain said.

The Hahira mayor said the motorcade is symbolic of Lowndes County municipalities being able to come together "in times of need," an action reflected by having Matheson participate in the motorcade.

Cain said it felt good to have the Valdosta mayor there. Matheson also attended the 2020 motorcade.

"We're kind of connecting together as a whole community of Lowndes County and not just Hahira," Cain said. "It (the motorcade) started out as Hahira but we're kind of growing out and spreading out, having unity with all the other (law-enforcement), all other cities and (law-enforcement), so it's great."

Matheson said Valdosta is a town that is "all in" during partnerships with other cities.

He noted he'll continue to attend the motorcade as long as Cain invites him.

"It really is something special to go down there and make sure that the people who served the country so well get served by us and get a fantastic Christmas," Matheson said.

Cain said he enjoyed being able to bring cheer to veterans for the Yuletide holiday though he said it was sad not being able to visit with them.

"It makes you feel real good knowing that you're giving to help them out, and you (could) see the expressions on their faces back when we used to visit before COVID came," he said. "You could see their expressions and they were very excited to see us as much as we were to see them, so it's a great feeling. ... Here at Christmastime, it's a season for giving and giving back to our veterans is very important."

Organizers are planning a July 2022 Hahira Mayor's Motorcade, with an addition of military vehicles from Moody so vets are able to explore them, Pitchford said.

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System has a Christmas wish list. To donate, call the Voluntary Service office, (386) 755-3016, ext. 392135, or email VHANFLVAVSStaff@va.gov.