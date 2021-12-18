ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in Pakistani city

By The Newsroom
A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan has killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others, police and medics said.

Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a bank building in the Shershah neighbourhood of the port city of Karachi.

The powerful blast destroyed the HBL bank building. Video footage aired by local television stations showed the entire structure was damaged. The floor was blown out and furniture was mired in sewage from below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UtQh_0dQQw9cW00
Rescuers at the scene (Fareed Khan/AP) (AP)

The impact of the blast damaged several cars parked nearby and threw debris on to a petrol station on the other side of the building.

Mr Jokhio said it was not clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate.

Dr Sabir Memon, at Trauma Centre Karachi, said 10 people were killed and 13 injured, at least three critically.

Senior police officer Sarafar Nawaz Shaikh later said two of the injured had died in hospital, raising the death toll to 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h90zF_0dQQw9cW00
Rescuers carry a victim away (Fareed Khan/AP) (AP)

Mr Shaikh said investigators were not ruling out the possibility the explosion was the work of militants.

“We will come up with a clear version once the explosives experts complete their job,” he said.

Witness Mohammad Sameer said he was in the crowded bank branch moments before the blast but left shortly before the explosion.

He said he rushed back to the damaged bank to rescue victims. “Thank God I left the venue otherwise I would also been among the affected ones,” he said.

Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them.

Mukhtar Abro, a local administrator, said illegal construction over the sewage area where the explosion happened was under notice to be vacated and the structures were to be demolished.

ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

