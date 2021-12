Marina Chapman says she was four years old when she was abandoned in the Colombian rainforest, where a family of capuchin monkeys adopted her and taught her how to survive. Marina Chapman thinks she was born sometime in the early 1950s, though she’ll likely never know for sure. When she was four, she was abducted near her home in Colombia and abandoned in the jungle — where she was raised by monkeys for the next five years.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO