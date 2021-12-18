ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Catalans protest against mandate for more Spanish in schools

By JOSEPH WILSON - Associated Press
 4 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Catalans has taken to the streets of Barcelona to protest against a court decision that mandates...

AFP

Danish parliament expels former migration minister

Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples. Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years. Stojberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week though is unlikely to serve any time in prison, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away. "I would rather be voted out by my colleagues here in parliament for trying to protect some girls than voted out by the Danish people for turning a blind eye," she told reporters after exiting the chamber.
POLITICS
Gazette

Thousands protest vaccine mandate in Prague

Thousands of protesters gathered in Prague on Sunday to protest the Czech government's vaccine mandate for certain groups. The protesters marched in the capital city, shouting, "Freedom!" and claiming the mandate violates their constitutional rights. The outgoing government tightened pandemic protocols last week, mandating citizens 60 years and older, medical...
PROTESTS
AFP

Thousands of Salvadorans protest against corruption

Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador's capital against corruption and what they see as a drift towards authoritarianism, days after the United States announced sanctions against a close aide of President Nayib Bukele. Bukele has drawn criticism for  making bitcoin legal tender in the country, suggesting the volatile cryptocurrency will help revitalize its struggling economy, and for legal reforms which critics say are attacks on the independence of the country's judiciary. "As a country, we have had enough of the way public officials abuse state resources, which belong to the people," lawyer Eduardo Alvarenga, 37, told AFP during the demonstration, as he carried a sign calling for an end to corruption.. Current and former judges took part in the protest, calling for respect for the separation of powers after Congress -- which is dominated by the ruling party -- dismissed all judges of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and judges over the age of 60.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Romanian protesters try to storm parliament in outcry over Covid pass

Romanian protesters have tried to force their way into parliament, blocking traffic and vandalising some cars in the capital Bucharest, in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from making a Covid health pass mandatory for workers.Riot police were caught off guard on Tuesday when hundreds of protesters poured in through a yard gate, spray painting cars and forcing security staff to block the building’s entryways. The protesters later left. Police did not use force.While the ruling coalition of centrists and leftists is currently negotiating the terms of a health pass mandate, no such bill is on parliament’s legislative agenda at the...
PROTESTS
Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian officials and religious leaders have denounced suggestions voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his spokesman that the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population. Orban spokesman Zoltan Kovacs has tweeted that “the challenge with Bosnia is how to integrate a country with 2 million Muslims.” Right-wing populist Orban said Tuesday that Hungary supports Bosnia’s EU bid. But he said that “the security of a state in which 2 million Muslims live” is a key issue for the bloc.
RELIGION
Spanish league mandates daily antigen COVID-19 testing

MADRID (AP) — Players from Spain’s top two divisions will undergo daily antigen tests for COVID-19 according to new health protocols established by the Spanish league. The league says that 95% of players have received two doses of vaccines but the new omicron variant requires strict vigilance. The new protocol mandates antigen testing each day a player joins his teammates, as opposed to previous rules to be tested before games. Players will also undergo a more precise PCR test each week as well as after leave periods from the team or stints with national sides.
SOCCER
Belgium to tighten COVID rules to counter rise of omicron

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium has decided to further tighten restrictions in anticipation of the surging omicron variant. But the country has shied away from a full lockdown like the neighboring Netherlands has done. Belgian authorities on Wednesday decided to close cinemas, theaters and concert halls and ban most indoor activities. Sports fans won't allowed into stadiums and indoor venues. Shopping will be curtailed with visitors spread out and groups entering a shop limited to two adults, possibly accompanied by children. The measures take effect Sunday. Families were advised to keep visitors to a minimum for Christmas but did not face exact limits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Croatian roots of Chile’s leftist president Gabriel Boric

Like many in his home city of Punta Arenas, Gabriel Boric is of Croatian descent. His father’s ancestors were among the tens of thousands of Croatians who left their homeland at the end of the 19th century to travel to Chilean Patagonia in search of new opportunities. Many others sought fresh starts in neighbouring Argentina over the same period.
EUROPE
AFP

Thousands of Argentines mark 20th anniversary of 'great crisis'

Tens of thousands of protesters filled the center of Buenos Aires on Monday to mark the 20th anniversary of Argentina's "great crisis" when a social outbreak over an economic meltdown saw 39 people killed in a government crackdown. At around midday, dozens of trade unions, social movements and left-wing parties descended on the Plaza de Mayo square in front of the presidential palace to mark the events from 2001.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Chileans hail new leftist leader, but markets balk

Investors reacted nervously on Monday after leftist millennial Gabriel Boric was elected Chile's youngest-ever president, beating out his far-right rival with promises of creating a "welfare state." Boric, who at 35 is one of the youngest presidents in world history, made his first official appearance on Monday, meeting center-right President Sebastian Pinera.
ECONOMY
EU takes aim at Poland amid fears for bloc's legal order

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is launching legal action against Poland over recent decisions by one of the country’s top courts which have raised troubling questions about the 27-nation bloc’s legal order. Poland’s constitutional court ruled in October that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the EU in areas where they conflict. When countries join the EU, they must bring their laws into line with the bloc’s regulations. The European Court of Justice is supreme arbiter of those rules. The EU commission says that two constitutional tribunal decisions this year amounted to “expressly challenging the primacy of EU law.” The commission also raised doubts about the court’s legitimacy. Poland has two months to reply to the commission's concerns.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Russians Have Suddenly Stopped Buying Putin’s Anti-American Propaganda

MOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening. Most Russians aren’t buying it. Domestic...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Why Germany's new leader is a major threat to the EU

Incoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz has been clear about his intention to pursue a federal European state. But far from bringing the European Union's member countries closer together, his plan could rupture it completely. Scholz will become the new chancellor of Germany within the next 10 days, heading a 'traffic...
POLITICS

