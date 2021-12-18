Tampa Woman Sentenced To 15 Months In Federal Prison, Embezzling Over $900,000 From Job

Alicia Sheri Morgan, 43, Tampa, has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for conspiracy to embezzle $906,109 from her employer.

The Court also ordered Morgan to forfeit $373,126, which is traceable to the proceeds of the offense.

Morgan had pleaded guilty on August 23, 2021.

According to court documents, between May 2015 and May 2019, Morgan served as a finance supervisor for her employer. She exploited that role to embezzle $906,109 from the employer by causing the employer to issue approximately 300 checks to Morgan’s co-conspirators, whom Morgan falsely and fraudulently represented were vendors that had provided services to the employer and were, therefore, due payment.

Specifically, Morgan drafted false and fraudulent invoices, check requests, and medical claim forms, indicating that the fake vendors (co-conspirators) had performed services and even met with medical patients.

Through the creation and submission of these false and fraudulent documents to her employer, Morgan caused the employer to issue payments to her co-conspirators.

Morgan then diverted many of these payments into her personal bank account and a bank account she shared with one of the co-conspirators.

Morgan used much of the ill-gotten money for her personal expenses.

