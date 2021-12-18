ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Stricter 'Plan C' measures to slow virus spread in UK being considered

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

(Alliance News) - Tougher pandemic measures could be brought in to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, reports have suggested, as ministers debate how to tackle the rising number of infections. The Financial Times reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was presented with a number...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Johnson warns public to expect new curbs to control spread of Omicron

Boris Johnson has warned the public to expect new controls to curb the spread of the Omicron variant amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said they were monitoring the data “hour by hour”.However, he said the arguments for taking action were “very, very finely balanced” – indicating fresh measures were unlikely before Christmas.“Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS,” he said.“We are looking at all kinds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers pinpoint blood factors linked to severe COVID

Scientists have identified unique "indicators" in the blood of patients with severe and fatal COVID, paving the way for simple diagnostic tests to help doctors identify who will go on to become critically ill. In a study led by researchers at the Hull York Medical School and Department of Mathematics...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

UK plan to ban animal trophies too slow - conservation groups

Conservation groups and campaigners have called on the government to move faster with plans to ban the import of animal hunting trophies. On Friday, the government published its long-awaited response to a public consultation on the issue and promised a ban. But it stopped short of naming a date when...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Plan B#Uk#Alliance News#Omicron#The Financial Times#The Nhs Confederation#Times Radio#Parliament#Nhs
newschain

What is Plan B and will it slow the spread of Omicron?

The Government could bring in further Plan B measures in England to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, which looks increasingly likely to take over from Delta as the dominant strain of coronavirus globally. What is Plan B?. Ministers have kept most of their Plan B measures in reserve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: Will Plan C restrictions be imposed in the UK?

With predictions that the Omicron variant could be responsible for up to a million infections by the end of the year, Brits might soon be imposed further restrictions to fight off the virus. What could Plan C entail?. After having been officially recognised as being more transmissible than the Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

While it looks unlikely that Boris Johnson will tighten coronavirus restrictions in England before Christmas, his Scottish and Welsh counterparts have announced new rules for sporting events to curb the spread of Omicron.Here, the PA news agency looks at how rules in the four UK nations compare.– How have the rules changed in Wales?From December 26, sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant which is rising quickly across Wales.Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

UK’s Javid: 'Plan B' designed to slow down spread of omicron variant

“'Plan B' designed to slow down the spread of Omicron variant,” the UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a statement on Thursday. “Possible that omicron impacts vaccine efficacy, but booster shots will give some protection.”. On Wednesday, the UK PM Boris Johnson the nation Will move to COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

The Netherlands rolls out stricter lockdown measures as omicron spreads

AMSTERDAM — The Dutch government announced plans to enforce a stricter lockdown to stem a surge in coronavirus infections caused by the spread of the omicron variant. “Omicron spreads even quicker than we feared. That is why we have to act now, to prevent worse,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday at a news conference in The Hague. “We are going back into a lockdown.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy