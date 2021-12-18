ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Law: Heri (Happy) Kwanzaa to everyone

By Galesburg Register-Mail
 4 days ago
There is great anticipation regarding late fall and winter holidays and festivities. Most familiar are Christmas and Hanukkah. Some people know about the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Diwali is a beautiful festivity celebrated locally and in other communities. These, and more, reflect an increasingly diverse America.

Kwanzaa is among the newer and possibly less understood celebrations. Perhaps, this article will help us understand and, possibly accept, this African American and Pan-African event. The Kwanzaa website defines it as “a celebration of family, community, and culture.”

Kwanzaa comes from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza” which means “first fruits.” It takes place from Dec. 26th until Jan. 1st.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966, by Dr. Maulana Karenga. The goal of Kwanzaa, as stated by Dr. Karenga, is “to know our past and honor it; to engage our present and improve it; and to imagine a whole new future and forge it in the most ethical, effective, and expansive ways.”

The number seven is very significant throughout the celebration of Kwanzaa. There are seven principles, seven primary symbols, seven days of Kwanzaa, and seven letters in the name. The second “a” was added to the root word at the first celebration.

The 2021 theme is “Practicing Kwanzaa and the Seven Principles: Ensuring the well-being of the world.” The principles associated with Kwanzaa are Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility) Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics) Nia (Purpose) Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith). The Nguzo Saba (seven principles) are values which contribute to standards for living.

The symbols of Kwanzaa are mazao (crops), mkeka (mat), kinara (candleholder)muhindi (corn), kikombe cha umoja (unity cup), zawadi (gifts) and mishumaa saba (seven candles).

Kwanzaa colors are black (people), red (the noble blood of people of African ancestry) and green (the rich African land). These colors are often prominent in African American and African dress and decor.

During Kwanzaa, mishumaa saba (candles) are arranged on a table in a kinara (candleholder). Three are red, three are green, and one is black. Red symbolizes struggle, green represents the land and hope for the future, and the single candle stands for people of African descent. The black candle is lit on the first night. Each night, family, friends, or even a community comes together. During the evening, a person (preferably a child) lights one of the candles. The related nguzo saba (principle) is discussed by everyone. The gathering also includes music, food, and fun.

Imagine what a difference it would make for people to collectively embrace the nguzo saba. Envision the discussions and experiences that might take place regarding these enlightening principles. Kwanzaa provides an effective and powerful roadmap. It is a journey worth taking.

On the last day of Kwanzaa, zawda are given to the participants. Often these gifts have been made by family members. This too is beautiful symbolism. A special gift for me is a bear created by my granddaughter. It sits in a place of honor and brings me joy on a daily basis. Purchased items are appreciated but there is something heartwarming about a gift that is made by the hands of someone who cares.

Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush recognized Kwanzaa during their presidencies. Kwanzaa is not political. It is simply an effective way for people to pause, come together, listen, and discuss some important, life changing ideas.

Kwanzaa is also not a religious holiday. Many celebrate their own cultural or religious days in addition to Kwanzaa. It is not meant to replace other beliefs, traditions, or special days.

In recognition of Kwanzaa, a “Come-Unity” celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19th at 218 E. Main St. from 6 until 8 p.m. For more information contact Brother Shabazz at kwameshabazz@gmail.com or (336) 422-9577.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, located in Washington, D.C., is one of several resources providing information about Kwanzaa and many related topics. This phenomenal institution opened in September 2016. It is the nineteenth Smithsonian building and is the world’s largest complex and research organization. The Museum’s purpose is to “provide for the collection, study, and establishment of programs and exhibitions relating to African American life, art, history, and culture.” For those, of all races, but particularly of African descent, we can use this as one of many sources to explore further information.

Dear readers, we can celebrate Kwanzaa. We can offer greetings of Feliz Navidad! We can honor Hanukkah and still respect Christmas.

Respect! That’s the word. That’s the illusive word that I was searching for ... respect. Respect for each other. Respect for differing values and beliefs. Respect for diverse celebrations. Respect for cultural differences. Respect that will allow us the freedom to wish everyone a Heri (Happy) Kwanzaa.

Naomi Law is a retired educator and administrator. She is the author of “The Adventures of Orie the Orpheum Mouse” and a community volunteer.

Barack Obama
Person
Maulana Karenga
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

