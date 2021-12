Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Lumber prices are on yet another run. Last week the cash market price of framing lumber climbed a weekly record of $129), hitting $915 per thousand board feet. That price is up 50% this month, and up 135% since lumber bottomed out at $389 per thousand board feet in August. It's also the highest price that buyers have seen since the so-called "lumber bubble" this spring—when the price topped out at $1,515 per thousand board feet.

