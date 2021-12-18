‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story ‘1883,’ Paul Rudd Joins ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club, ‘Claws’ Final Season, Holiday Toons on Fox

Well, one thing is certain: this was a Saturday Night Live like no other! In the days (hours, even) leading up this week’s Saturday Night Live on NBC, no one knew what to expect—even more than is typical for the historic, long-running live telecast. As Omicron cases have risen in New York City, myriad live performances (including Broadway shows, Rockettes Christmas revues and more) have shuttered. As airtime for SNL loomed closer on Dec. 18, NBC dropped some bombshells: first, news that there would be no live audience, for the first time in several months—then, mere hours before showtime, that musical guest Charli XCX was out, along with most of the cast and crew. The good news? Paul Rudd was still on as host (he last hosted in 2019 just as Avengers: Endgame stormed into theaters), joining the iconic “Five-Timers Club.”

