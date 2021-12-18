ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

InnovaFeed building world's largest fly farm in Decatur

By Zeta Cross
 4 days ago
(The Center Square) – InnovaFeed, a French biotechnology company, is building the world’s largest insect farm in Decatur, Illinois, next to ADM’s corn processing plant. Maye Walraven, business development director for InnovaFeed, said the effort is “revolutionary” because of the impact insect ingredients can have on improving the sustainability of the...

