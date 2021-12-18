InnovaFeed building world's largest fly farm in Decatur

Combination of Advanced Technology and Turn-Key Solutions Will Enable Accurate Ethylene Oxide Emissions Quantification and Aid in Promoting a Safer Sterilization Process. SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PALATINE, Ill., Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Steri-Tech, Inc. (Steri-Tech), a Puerto Rican corporation founded in 1986 that specializes in contract sterilization of medical devices with ethylene oxide EtO including validation services, has chosen Picarro, Inc. (Picarro) and CleanAir Engineering, Inc. (CleanAir) to provide an advanced EtO monitoring solution. CleanAir will integrate and deploy Picarro's G2910 EtO Gas Concentration Analyzer as part of CleanAir's EtO Indoor Air Quality Monitoring System (MET-44 aQ) that includes advanced software, data controls, back-up power supply, external sensors and alarms, and a multi-point manifold for facility-wide ambient air monitoring. Picarro's technology and CleanAir's MET-44 was chosen by the owner and general manager along with the company's EHS team following a thorough review of other technologies.

