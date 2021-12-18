ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

19th century gift list: All I want for Christmas is a ... barrel of flour

By Michael Morgan
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DKbE_0dQQunZn00

“Guilty! Guilty!” D. L. Mustard and Company’s ad headlined in the Dec. 10, 1898 issue of the Delaware Pilot. “We plead guilty to the charge of having been in the city during the week purchasing gifts for the holiday season.”

The Lewes department store refused to announce what it had on sale, but it promised customers a wide range of offerings, “We don’t have time to make a list of what we have to offer you and publish it in this issue, but if you will call next week, we shall probably have the first consignments on exhibition, and new things will be arriving right along.”

After the railroad arrived in Lewes, Christmas shopping changed in Lewes. According to Lewes native, Robert Hunter Orr in A Small-Town Boyhood in the First State, “The railroad from Rehoboth to Philadelphia was a godsend.”

The train made it possible for coastal residents to travel to Philadelphia, do their Christmas shopping and return home the same day.

Orr recalled, “The goal was the Wanamaker store in Philadelphia with its multiplicity of items, such as F.A.O. Schwartz toys, which were fun to examine, even if not to be purchased. I was also impressed by the large statue of an eagle on the first floor, which seemed huge to me.”

Not only did the train make it possible for individuals to shop at Philadelphia’s department stores, but the railroad also enabled the owners of Lewes stores, such as D. L. Mustard, Thomas and Martin, and Elmer Otten, to make wholesale purchases in the Pennsylvania city and transport them by railroad back to Lewes in a single day.

At the end of the 19th century, however, some of the Christmas gift offerings may have not satisfied modern tastes.

In the beginning of December, D. L. Mustard’s department store was reticent to reveal what toys they had in stock, but by the Christmas Eve issue of the Delaware Pilot, they made no secret of what was for sale.

Mustard’s had a number of cast iron toys, “in many forms and devices,” including banks in the rough form of the battleship Maine and the popular kicking mule bank. Mustard’s also had a selection of Flobert rifles that were low-powered guns that were designed to be used indoors in the large parlors of Victorian houses.

If you shudder at the idea of the target practice in the living room, Mustard’s also suggested, “A gift of a 1899 calendar will surely keep you in mind during the year, and a present of a box of tools to the boy will have reminders that will last as long as the house stands.”

In December 1898, Outten’s Drug and Department Store in Lewes was advertised as, “The people’s store,” in the Delaware Pilot, and their ad listed a few of the practical offerings for the holiday season, including carpet sweepers for $1.50, a new stock of guns, a large assortment of knives, spoons, scissors and razors.

In their ad, Outten’s advised, “Horse owners will find it to their advantage to look over our stock of lap robes and horse blankets. We can serve you well (in) this cold weather.”

Finally, Outten’s ad pointed out that, “Hog killing time is here. We have all the necessary accessories ... Meat cutters and stuffers, butcher knives, meat saws and cleavers. Don’t delay your Christmas shopping. Come early and avoid the rush.”

By far, the most unusual gift that may have made perfectly good sense to the late 19th century shopper was suggested by Tunnell’s, “A barrel of flour is a splendid Christmas present. Try it.” It might not sound like much, but it beats giving a kid a gun to shoot up the house.

Principal sources

Delaware Pilot December 3, Dec. 17, Dec. 24, 1898

Robert Hunter Orr, A Small-Town Boyhood in the First State, Denver Colorado, privately printed, 1999, pp. 23-24.

Comments / 0

Related
Garden & Gun

All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Fake Trees!

My husband and I spent last Christmas quarantined in our New York City apartment with Covid-19 and a tree that was such a tonic we swore the next year we’d get a second. And we most certainly did. The tree we’ve had for five years is faker than a...
HOME & GARDEN
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The 2021 Christmas gift list: Luxury and aspirational gifts

For those with big budgets and willing to splurge this Christmas, give gifts that are luxurious, aspirational and feature dazzling, fast and relaxing characteristics. Present bestie or a significant other with an adults-only Caribbean getaway to slow down and enjoy quiet time somewhere warm. Adorn a dining table with wine and an accompanying holder that’s a work of art. The gift of a robotic mop and vacuum saves time by doing the job. Discover luxury gift options from seven companies and hopefully, at least one item or trip will have your name on it. As always, check travel requirements and safety protocols so everyone can safely enjoy the festivities in peace.
ATLANTA, GA
Boston Globe

All I want for Christmas, under a sunset sky

There’s a lake they made in Iowa City where the sandpit used to be. It’s an extension of the public works project down along the Iowa River. There’s a softball complex and a soccer complex and walking trails through the woods. Now, at dusk, in mid-December, we remove the wheelchair from the back of the Honda Odyssey and set out to circumnavigate Sand Lake.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
ETOnline.com

The Hottest Toys at Walmart 2021: Order Today to Get Gifts in Time for Christmas

If you're currently shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts, Walmart is here to help! Today is your last chance to order holiday gifts at Walmart to get them delivered by Dec. 25 with ground shipping. The retailer released its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.
SHOPPING
The Conversation U.S.

What's the point of holiday gifts?

Whether it’s the dread of a trip to an overcrowded shopping mall, the challenge of picking out the right gifts, the frustration over delivery delays or the hit to the wallet, shopping for holiday gifts can be stressful. What’s the point of it all? Shouldn’t the holiday season simply be about family, friends and food? And wouldn’t everyone just be better off spending their own money on things they know they want? Gift exchanges may seem wasteful and impractical. But as social scientific research reveals, the costs and benefits of gift-giving aren’t what they seem. The Kula ring During his fieldwork in Papua New...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Open For Business: Looking For Classic Toys This Holiday Season? Moorestown’s Happy Hippo Toys Is The Place For You

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Toy stores are big businesses during the holiday season and they are quickly approaching. There’s a store in South Jersey that focuses on classic toys to inspire and motivate children’s creativity. In this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to Happy Hippo Toys on Main Street in Moorestown. When you enter the Happy Hippo Toy Store in Moorestown, you can hear the happiness, see it and feel it. For 45 years, the toy store has proudly claimed itself as a classic toy store where they just have toys from the retro that still give us a rise. Some of...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
News 8 WROC

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Christmas Gift#Flour#All I Want#Christmas Eve#The Delaware Pilot#Mustard
WSAV News 3

Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence

CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — The holiday season is shining brightly during the pandemic as businesses pour money into extravagant light shows to spread cheer. From Maine to California, more lights shows have launched during the pandemic, and they’re more elaborate than ever, with sparkly spectacles that the comedic character Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas […]
FESTIVAL
Amarillo Globe-News

Looking for holiday fun: View these hand crafted holiday displays

Amarillo has several holiday lighting options for those celebrating the season to drive around and look at, but there are two sets of friends who take their Christmas decorations to the next level.  Melinda Ritthaler and her husband, who live at 7407 Limestone Drive, hold a friendly competition with their neighbors across the street, Pat and Roland Brannen.  Each couple...
AMARILLO, TX
NECN

Are Toys Really in Short Supply This Holiday Season?

Some retailers sounded the alarm months ago that there could be holiday toy shortages this year due to supply chain issues. But are toys really in short supply?. We asked toy store owners and the founders of a local charity who are buying thousands of toys for children in need this year.
HOLLISTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
CBS Baltimore

Owings Mills Vegan Restaurant Offering Shrimp Po’boy For Holiday Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A vegan restaurant in Owings Mills has been frying up some new specials for the holiday season that have become very popular.  “It’s been crazy here ever since we’ve introduced that shrimp po’boy. I mean the lines are out the door,” said Ejama McNeill, the head herbalist and owner of the restaurant, Hue Cafe & Apothecary.  She and her husband Aaron McNeill have been serving the sandwich throughout December and they say it has attracted many to their restaurant, both vegans and non-vegans.  “Baltimoreans, we love crab, we love seafood, so we figured if you have transitioned and you no longer can have that option, well when you come here to hue cafe and apothecary you now have been introduced the vegan way,” said Ejama.  Like everything else they serve, the “shrimp” is made entirely out of plants, specifically peas. Many say they taste just like the real thing.  “A lot of my non-vegan customers say they’re shocked that it’s not shrimp,” said Aaron.  The restaurant is also serving little apple crumble pies and sweet potato pies for the holiday season.   “If you’ve never had vegan food in your life, give us a try,” said Aaron.   The shrimp po’boy sandwich is only until New Year’s Day.  Visit Hue Café & Apothecary at 10210 S Dolfield Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117. 
OWINGS MILLS, MD
South Whidbey Herald

All they want for Christmas

“I’d like maybe something like a little diamond or something, or like a geode. That’s probably it. I like geode rocks and dogs. Not cats.”. “A Thomas (the Train) toy set. My mom just asked me if I wanted a new beanie, like a new beanie hat. A Hot Wheels set with a lot of new cars and a lot of new tracks on it. Then I’ll get something for my mom.”
LIFESTYLE
Texas Monthly

All I Want for Christmas . . . Is You

Last week, I threw myself into my usual post-Thanksgiving ritual. I put away the silver and china, washed and folded three or four substantial batches of laundry—sheets, towels, napkins from a dinner for twenty—and tried not to think about the looming Christmas prep. Then, finally, I tackled our son Sam’s room, which I straightened and tidied so that it looked again as it did when I straightened and tidied it before he came back to Houston for the November holiday—his first visit in two years because of COVID-19.
AUSTIN, TX
subletteexaminer.com

All I want for Christmas is – what I need

If I had to make a Christmas list – which I don’t, because what I need is more important than what I want – my wishes are light years beyond “peace on earth.”. For one thing, that doesn’t seem like a viable option. Even asking for “peace on America” seems like a divisive enough hope, with people fighting against each other about every step of the way.
LIFESTYLE
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

613
Followers
133
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy