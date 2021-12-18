19th century gift list: All I want for Christmas is a ... barrel of flour

“Guilty! Guilty!” D. L. Mustard and Company’s ad headlined in the Dec. 10, 1898 issue of the Delaware Pilot. “We plead guilty to the charge of having been in the city during the week purchasing gifts for the holiday season.”

The Lewes department store refused to announce what it had on sale, but it promised customers a wide range of offerings, “We don’t have time to make a list of what we have to offer you and publish it in this issue, but if you will call next week, we shall probably have the first consignments on exhibition, and new things will be arriving right along.”

After the railroad arrived in Lewes, Christmas shopping changed in Lewes. According to Lewes native, Robert Hunter Orr in A Small-Town Boyhood in the First State, “The railroad from Rehoboth to Philadelphia was a godsend.”

The train made it possible for coastal residents to travel to Philadelphia, do their Christmas shopping and return home the same day.

Orr recalled, “The goal was the Wanamaker store in Philadelphia with its multiplicity of items, such as F.A.O. Schwartz toys, which were fun to examine, even if not to be purchased. I was also impressed by the large statue of an eagle on the first floor, which seemed huge to me.”

Not only did the train make it possible for individuals to shop at Philadelphia’s department stores, but the railroad also enabled the owners of Lewes stores, such as D. L. Mustard, Thomas and Martin, and Elmer Otten, to make wholesale purchases in the Pennsylvania city and transport them by railroad back to Lewes in a single day.

At the end of the 19th century, however, some of the Christmas gift offerings may have not satisfied modern tastes.

In the beginning of December, D. L. Mustard’s department store was reticent to reveal what toys they had in stock, but by the Christmas Eve issue of the Delaware Pilot, they made no secret of what was for sale.

Mustard’s had a number of cast iron toys, “in many forms and devices,” including banks in the rough form of the battleship Maine and the popular kicking mule bank. Mustard’s also had a selection of Flobert rifles that were low-powered guns that were designed to be used indoors in the large parlors of Victorian houses.

If you shudder at the idea of the target practice in the living room, Mustard’s also suggested, “A gift of a 1899 calendar will surely keep you in mind during the year, and a present of a box of tools to the boy will have reminders that will last as long as the house stands.”

In December 1898, Outten’s Drug and Department Store in Lewes was advertised as, “The people’s store,” in the Delaware Pilot, and their ad listed a few of the practical offerings for the holiday season, including carpet sweepers for $1.50, a new stock of guns, a large assortment of knives, spoons, scissors and razors.

In their ad, Outten’s advised, “Horse owners will find it to their advantage to look over our stock of lap robes and horse blankets. We can serve you well (in) this cold weather.”

Finally, Outten’s ad pointed out that, “Hog killing time is here. We have all the necessary accessories ... Meat cutters and stuffers, butcher knives, meat saws and cleavers. Don’t delay your Christmas shopping. Come early and avoid the rush.”

By far, the most unusual gift that may have made perfectly good sense to the late 19th century shopper was suggested by Tunnell’s, “A barrel of flour is a splendid Christmas present. Try it.” It might not sound like much, but it beats giving a kid a gun to shoot up the house.

Principal sources

