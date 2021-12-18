COVER STORY | Elbert County joins a club no one should: Death of public servants from COVID

As COVID-19 raged in Elbert County, Deputy Clay Livingston responded to an emergency call last month.

The call would be among his last. Several days later, Livingston died of COVID-19, the virus that has now claimed more lives of law enforcement officers, both in Colorado and nationwide, than gun violence. And in this rural county, death's grip has extended to other public officials.

Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 3, three public servants lost their lives to the virus. In addition to Livingston, Deputy Coroner William Graeff, 73, died on Nov. 24 and Elizabeth Town Council Trustee Bret Wade, 47, passed away on Nov. 28.

Multiple sources said Livingston had responded to a call from Graeff’s home, although the county sheriff could not say how Livingston contracted COVID.

Elbert County has become a microcosm of rural regions that are resisting calls for vaccinations and are getting hammered by cases. At only a 52.1% vaccination rate for one dose, Elbert's is ninth lowest in the state. As of Dec. 14, the county's two-week average COVID positivity rate stands at 11.04%, while the one-week average positivity is 9.45%. The statewide average, in comparison, stands at 7.64%.

Some have noted a correlation between people's political affiliation and their tendency to get vaccinated. Elbert County, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 5 to 1, voted 70% for President Trump in the 2020 election.

Regardless of the politics, the high infection rates in rural counties have left many reeling, coming in at a time when cases in Colorado are surging.

As of Tuesday, the state counted its 10,018th death due to the virus.

"This is largely a pandemic of the unvaccinated; with the arrival of the contagious variant delta, the unvaccinated are at extremely high risk of hospitalization from COVID," Conor Cahill, a spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis, wrote in an email responding to the grim milestone in the nearly two-year pandemic.

"If we did not have over 70% of adults vaccinated when the delta wave began hitting our state and region this fall, the impacts of deadly variant would have been far more devastating, and our health care system would have been destroyed," Cahill said.

The public servants

Graeff - Mike to many - was born on Nov. 3, 1948 in Denver. After graduating from Elizabeth High School, he went to the University of Northern Colorado.

He briefly did mechanic work before launching Mike's Backhoe Service to do excavations.

But his heart belonged in public service.

First elected county coroner in 1982, Graeff served as coroner or deputy coroner until his death last month. He also volunteered as a fireman with the Elizabeth Fire Department for years and served on its board for 40 years.

While COVID-19 devastated the elderly community, it hasn't spared any age group.

Elizabeth Town Council Trustee Bret Wade died of COVID on Nov. 28. He was only 47.

Born on April 23, 1974, Wade served in the U.S. Army from 1993 to 1997. He earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Phoenix.

In addition to serving as a town trustee, Wade volunteered with the American Legion for 11 years and the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo for 15 years. He also worked as a financial services advisor for New York Life.

Like Graeff and Wade, Livingston sought public service. He had graduated from Woodland Park High School and earned an associate degree in diesel technology from Pikes Peak Community College. He served from 2011 to 2015 as a rifleman in the U.S. Marines, and joined the sheriff's department in 2019.

The day he died — Dec. 3, exactly 10 days after responding to the call from Graeff's home — was also his birthday.

He was only 30. He left behind a wife and two young sons.

According to Colorado Community Media, the Elbert County Sheriff has classified Livingston's passing as a "line-of-duty death."

The school official

The recent deaths aren’t the only problem with COVID in Elbert County.

COVID outbreaks in the area are hammering local schools hard.

The Legacy Academy K-8 Charter School in Elizabeth, located in Elbert County, started its fall semester on Aug 16. Just three weeks later, the school reported 16 COVID cases, five among the staff and 11 students.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lists three other schools in the country as having “active” outbreaks: Singing Hills Elementary, Elizabeth High School and the Elbert School, which offers a pre-K program.

The cases for the three schools totaled 50. The county's health director has warned that, while kids are more resilient to the virus' worst effects, they can serve as a vector for transmitting the virus, giving it to their parents, grandparents and other relatives. The health official lamented that, ultimately, "when you take that virus home, it’s mom and dad who end up in the hospital, or grandma and grandpa who get hospitalized and have fatal outcomes.”

At the Elbert School, four staff and nine students tested positive in September. At the high school, which has more than 600 students, six staff and 25 students also contracted the virus in the same month. The elementary school reported seven cases - two staff and five students - also in September.

Last year, parents at Legacy Academy complained when a photo of about 50 staff and teachers showed few wearing masks. Tammy Thorn, the school's principal, told KDVR that the photo did not represent how school officials were handling mask mandates in effect at the time the photo was taken.

“The photo that you are referring to took less than five minutes for everyone to stand with masks on and then only two seconds to snap the photo (significantly less than the CDPHE definition of close contact which is less that 6 feet for more than 15 minutes)," Thorn told KDVR. "We were still able to comply with all mandates and procedures.”

When pressed, she said the school and its work should not be judged based on a single photo.

"We sometimes remind children, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover.’ This is usually spoken to mean, ‘Get to know people. Get to know the HEART of people. Don’t look at me and make assumptions based on height or weight, perfections or imperfections.’ Know me," she told KDVR. "So, to your question, my reply is, every single day and everything we are built upon is the betterment of all of our children. It’s who we are. It’s what we do. We’d like to be evaluated on that alone.”

The commissioners

The Elbert County Board of County Commissioners often deals with land use issues. The biggest one for the past several years has been a housing development between Elizabeth and the county's west border, known as Spring Valley Ranch. Citizens claimed the commissioners rubber-stamped the developers' plans, and that led to an aborted effort to recall all three of them this year.

Lately, the commissioners contend with the opposing pressures to impose strident health safety measures to confront the pandemic, on one hand, or to resist such mandates, on the other hand.

So far, the commissioners have sided with the latter, balking at mask mandates and other precautionary requirements adopted by urban-centric counties.

The commissioners find support in groups like Elbert County STANDS UP, which equates vaccine mandates with "medical tyranny."

"We watch California descend into an intolerable tyranny and think we have somehow escaped their fate," the group declared in a message posted on the Elbert County Republicans' website.

"Not so fast," the group said, citing actions by health officials in the Denver metro area. "These 'total control' concepts are in our backyard – right here in Colorado."

At a group meeting in January, County Commission Chair Chris Richardson assured attendees that Elbert County would try and protect personal freedoms and ensure the safety of residents, according to the Littleton Independent.

County Sheriff Tim Norton also attended the meeting.

"Basically, they asked if I was going to enforce the mask mandate, and I said no,” the Littleton Independent cited Norton as saying. “I haven’t enforced it yet and I’m not going to start now.”

More recently, at the commission's Dec. 15 meeting, STANDS UP founder Maggie Witherbee requested that commissioners declare the county "a sanctuary of truth and freedom" and to temporarily halt the county health department's COVID response program, including vaccinations and testing, "pending full investigation of the evidence."

Elbert county commissioners, from left, Grant Thayer, Chris Richardson and Rick Pettitt look onto resident and Elbert County Stands Up member Maggie Witherbee during public comments at a county commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Kiowa, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

The group said it would hold a public county-wide summit to provide evidence from scientists, doctors and others "who have exposed the COVID fraud." The group also requested that the county reject COVID-related funds from the state or federal government.

"Opt out of the criminal COVID system entirely," the group's request said.

Richardson replied that the county focuses on protecting individual rights and choices.

"That's our basic stance. I don't see that changing," he said, although he also agreed to meet with Witherbee at a later date.

Pastor Bob Meyer of the Pine Valley Church in Elizabeth opened the meeting with a prayer. During the public comment period a few minutes later, Meyer said he is "outraged by the lies foisted on the American public by the medical establishment. Vaccines are neither safe nor effective," adding their purpose is to control people.

"We must resist these mandates and take steps against them," he said.

STANDS UP announced it would hold a series of meetings in December to prepare for a local fight against “global elites,” who the group claims have “cast a spell on all the world” around COVID vaccine mandates and the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, which sped up the process for approving COVID vaccines, according to a Dec. 6 email obtained by Colorado Politics.

On its website, the group touts the opinion of Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopath whom the New York Times called the nation’s most influential spreader of COVID misinformation. That same page included a link to information from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an Ohio osteopath who claimed the COVID vaccine “magnetizes” people and that vaccines interface with 5G cellphone technology.

The group also cites the work of vaccine skeptic Dr. Peter McCullough, who is being sued by Baylor University for claiming he is affiliated with the university and is now under a temporary restraining order. McCullough testified during the 2021 legislative session on a failed bill offered by Republican Rep. Stephanie Luck of Penrose that would allow health care providers in Colorado to use hydrochloroquine and Ivermectin to treat COVID. Neither has been proven effective against the virus.

The Polis administration told Colorado Politics it has sharpened its efforts to combat misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, for example, has been working with “disinformation experts” since early this year to track down rumors and misinformation and respond, Conor Cahill, the governor’s spokesperson, said.

“CDPHE uses what they know about the misinformation and disinformation spreading around the internet to adjust messaging and tactics,” Cahill said.

The health department is also engaged in paid search efforts, specifically including more than 1,500 words in English and Spanish to combat disinformation, he said, adding the agency deploys its campaign where misinformation is spread, including platforms like Youtube, Tik Tok, and Reddit.

The public health director

It's unclear to what extent the Polis administration's anti-misinformation campaign is succeeding.

Through Dec. 15, Elbert County, with its population of 26,000, has recorded 3,125 cases. It isn't the highest among rural counties — Fremont County, which includes several state prisons has recorded more than 10,000. But Elbert's case count translates, on average, to about 1 per every 10 residents having contracted the virus, according to the county public health department. In addition to the three recent deaths of public servants in Elbert County, the virus claimed the lives of 26 more.

In just the past two weeks alone (through Dec. 14), at least 108 COVID cases were recorded in the county, based on county public health data.

Nearly every daily report from the health department now includes a reported case of COVID for a child 5 years old or younger. On Dec. 16, they included a seven-month old baby.

Hospitalizations are on the upswing, too. On Dec. 10, another four residents, including one each in their 20s and 30s, were reported to be hospitalized. Between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, 11 more hospitalizations were included in the daily report.

All told, more than 250 hospitalizations had occurred since the pandemic started in March 2020, or about 1 for every 106 residents, according to the county public health department.

The frustration is palpable in the daily updates by Dwayne Smith, the public health director who pleads with residents to get the vaccine or get tested.

Elbert County public health director Wayne Smith works from his office on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Kiowa, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

He said the county's more senior citizens - those 65 and up who realize the risks of contracting the virus - have been vaccinated, but many others have not. Only half of total population has so far received a single dose, a tally that lags behind the state and country's average.

“At this point, COVID is endemic in Elbert County,” Smith said.

Smith foresees a future where an annual vaccine or booster is available.

“But for better or worse or indifference, the vast majority of residents of Elbert County have decided that they’re OK with living with an endemic virus. From a public health perspective, all we can do is continue to message layers of prevention, offer testing, and point people to where they can get vaccinated,” he said.

Smith said every adult who wanted to get vaccinated has done so. As for the unvaccinated, “We aren’t going to convince that portion of the population,” he said.

“I wish it were different,” he added.

The daily public health briefings also note the availability of monoclonal antibody therapy for people who come down with the virus, but Smith said the therapy offers a limited window of opportunity. A person who comes down with COVID has just 10 days from exposure to receive the therapy for it to be effective. Past 10 days, Smith noted, “you won’t get approved.”

That means people who are especially high-risk — because of age, diabetes, a high BMI or cancer, for example — should be getting tested regularly, he said.

“Even if you don’t believe in the vaccine,” Smith said, “I hope folks will get tested if they aren’t practicing the layers of prevention” available.

A bobblehead of Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci sits on Elbert County public health director Wayne Smith’s desk on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Kiowa, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

The government facilities

The deaths of Elbert County's public servants also illustrate a disconsolate fact: The virus has plagued government servants at all levels.

Out of the 7,008 outbreaks tracked by CDPHE this week — itself an unwelcome high — 290 were reported from jails, prisons and other law enforcement agencies or facilities and other first responders. That includes 30 outbreaks at fire departments or EMS service agencies in 12 counties. Topping the list is Pueblo Fire Department, with seven outbreaks and 45 cases. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is a close second, with outbreaks and 38 cases at five stations as well as the main complex.

Another 112 were reported at municipal or local government facilities, including courthouses and even the state’s COVID testing labs.

All told, COVID-19 had sickened 4,899 government staffers.

CDPHE data also show rural counties account for more than 200 active COVID outbreaks as of Dec. 8. Leading the pack is Fremont County, with 20 outbreaks that have sickened 101 people at schools, day cares, jails and prisons, long-term care centers and retail locations.

Rural counties will remain vulnerable to the disease, and those infections will, in turn, be the source of breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, perpetuating the pandemic, said Jon Samet, the dean of the Colorado School of Public Health.

"At points across the pandemic, when we have calculated the rate of immunity, some of the rural counties have had relatively high rates because residents had experienced so much infection," Samet said. "I suspect that mask mandates will be met with skepticism and poor adherence in many of these rural counties."

Delta, the more transmissible variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, "extracted a devastating toll on the unvaccinated," added Beth Carlton, an epidemiologist with the public health school.

"While we don’t fully know what lies ahead with regard to Omicron, (or) the variant behind that," she continued, "it seems likely that communities with low vaccination rates will bear the greatest burden of COVID – in terms of lives lost and hospitalizations."

'On the right course'

Richardson, the county commissioner, insists Elbert County is “on the right course” for dealing with COVID.

“It is true we have recently experienced the tragic loss of 3 local public servants," he told Colorado Politics in an email. "Review of local and state data indicates that the county has lost 26 individuals to COVID and 300 deaths from other causes since the pandemic began. Each of these individuals is mourned regardless of the cause of death.“

He argued the deaths and hospitalizations in his county should be compared, on a per capita basis, with statewide rates.

"When this apples-to-apples comparison is made, Elbert County has 20% fewer positive cases, 14% more hospitalizations and 40% fewer deaths than experienced statewide," he said.

Richardson also noted that the average age in Elbert County is 10 years older than the average Coloradan, which he said may be a factor in the slightly higher hospitalization rate the county experienced.

"As commissioners and board of health, our focus from the beginning has been on providing accurate information so our citizens can make good decisions for themselves, their families and their community," he said. "The generally better outcomes that we have experienced when compared to the statewide numbers support this as the right course for our county."

Elbert County district one commissioner Chris Richardson opens up a county commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Kiowa, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

He said the vaccination rate of counties that comprise Colorado's Eastern Plains region over between 38% and 60%, placing Elbert County in the upper half of that range.

"We are ensuring through a variety of means that citizens know how to obtain vaccinations if they choose to and are firm in our position that this is a private decision that should be free of government coercion," he said. “The county will continue to provide updates regarding the local COVID situation and information regarding testing, vaccinations, and treatment opportunities to our citizens and trust their ability to make good decisions."

In a way, Richardson and Elbert County's position is but another logical extension of the governor's management of the pandemic. After adopting what many in the right consider to be draconian measures in the early days of the pandemic, Polis has since spurned heavy state intervention, leaving it to local governments to decide how their communities should navigate the health crisis.

Some, notably the health officials of metro counties, imposed indoor mask requirements in the days before Thanksgiving. Others, such as those in Elbert County, argued that the locus of such decisions lies with the individual, not the state.

So Colorado finds itself in a disjointed state of affairs, with mandates in one region dissolving as soon as one crosses county lines.

And as this once-rural county on the cusp of urban Front Range endures the pain and politics of the pandemic that so many divided communities must weigh, the balance teeters between those who believe in mandates and vaccines and those who maintain they're right to be skeptical.

What cannot be denied, in the meantime, is the writing on the headstones, etched with the names of those who once served and protected their community.

Elizabeth Town Hall can be seen on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Elizabeth, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Seth Klamann of the Denver Gazette contributed to this report.