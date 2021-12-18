New Arrivals:

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
Baby boy welcomed home

Brittany Lane and Billy Reiniche of Pontiac are the parents of a baby boy born at 12:54 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac. Master Lane-Reiniche weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20½ inches long at birth.

Baby girl welcomed home

Michael Woestman and Jessica Schmidt are parents of a baby girl born at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Gibson Area Hospital. Meredith Ann June weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19½ inches long at birth.

Paternal grandparents are Michael Woestman of Danville and Sherry Woestman of Franklin, Ky. Maternal grandparents are Henry and Sherri Kay of Forrest and the late Teresa Brucker.

The new arrival was welcomed home by Zander, 16; Christian, 13; Joleen, 10; Emma 8; and Logan, 5.

Baby boy welcomed home

Tyler Bergstralh and Kimberly Weiss of Chatsworth are the parents of a baby boy born Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Gibson Area Hospital. Kai Jordan Lee weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth.

Maternal grandmother is Rhonda Weiss of Waynesville, N.C. Paternal grandparents are Tammy Hudson of Bossier City, La., and Jeffery Bergstralh of Fairbury.

