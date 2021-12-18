ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Tips to help prevent food-borne illness this holiday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0weYRj_0dQQt7kR00

DAYTON — The last thing you want your holiday dinner to be remembered for is making your guests sick. According to the Center for Disease Control, 48 million Americans get sick from foodborne diseases each year.

Culinary professor at Sinclair College Derek Allen shared food safety tips with News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott to help prevent you and your guests from becoming a statistic.

Before getting started in the kitchen you should thoroughly wash your hands. This includes getting in between your fingers and under your nails, Allen said.

Be aware of any allergies your guests may have, and use a separate area in your kitchen that is clean and sanitized.

One of the most serious issues to consider when preparing a meal is cross-contamination. Cross-contamination occurs when you take anything that may be a raw product or contain harmful bacteria, and transfer that to something that will not have further cooking, according to Allen.

For example, handling raw chicken and then preparing vegetables for a salad without washing your hands.

>> Christmas Forecast: Could we see snow?

Allen also said it’s important to check the internal temperature of any meat you are preparing, like that tasty holiday ham, to ensure it is fully cooked.

Lastly, make sure you are handling sharp items, like knives correctly.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

Yes, U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds already safely got the shot, the only one available for children in the country. More than 5 million children ages 5 to 11 have gotten a first dose since early November, and government safety...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Rare owl rescued in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Animal rescuers in Fairfax County, Virginia, saved a rare owl found in a home under construction. In a Facebook post, the Fairfax County Police Department announced they rescued a Northern Saw-whet owl. The owl had flown into a home under construction, and animal protection officers were able to safely catch the owl and check it for injuries. It was not hurt, and the officers immediately released the owl back into the wild.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
78K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy