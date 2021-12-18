ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Top offensive tackle very excited about Ohio State offer

By Bill Kurelic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the country’s top 2023...

Nashville Post

Son of former Vols QB great transferring to Tennessee

While Hendon Hooker may be the University of Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, a new candidate threw his hat into the ring for the season after. Navy Shuler, son of former Vols great Heath Shuler, announced on Sunday that he was transferring to UT after spending his first two seasons at Appalachian State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims says he's bought in to Brent Venables hire; energy 'brought everybody back to life'

Brent Venables is the next head football coach at Oklahoma, and the staff he assembled in recent weeks — Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is among those additions — has convinced some players who were on the fence following Lincoln Riley's exit that the future is still bright for the Sooners. Oklahoma sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims recently joined The Podcast on the Prairie with Sooners teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis to discuss the energy Venables' regime already brought to a program that desperately needed a jolt after Riley left to take over at USC.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deion Sanders claps back to being told Jackson State, SWAC has limited draftable players: 'That's idiotic'

Don't tell Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders that his school and other HBCU's can't produce talent that is worthy of one day competing in the NFL. Sanders recently said he was told by a high-ranking NFL individual that the Southwestern Athletic Conference, which Jackson State is a member of, only had a limited number of players who are realistic prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, to which the Pro Football Hall of Famer wasn't amused.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s Top QB Prospect Signs With South Carolina

The eleventh overall player and first-ranked quarterback in the state of Alabama, Tanner Bailey, signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, giving Shane Beamer his fourth four-star commitment in the 2022 cycle. Bailey announced his decommitment from Oregon after news broke of the Ducks' head coaching vacancy, opening his...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban discusses plan for five-star quarterback Ty Simpson

Days after Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, head coach Nick Saban may have signed his heir in Ty Simpson. Simpson, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback from Martin, Tennessee attended Westview High School and signed his Alabama national letter of intent last week. Though Simpson ranks as a four-star in the On3 rankings, the 2022 quarterback comes in as a five-star recruit via the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s the third-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, and Saban said that Simpson — who recently said that he’d like to enroll at Alabama early — could stand to benefit from participating in the Crimson Tide’s bowl preparation.
MARTIN, TN
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
OHIO STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State. "Thank you...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Brandon Huffman on USC's 2022 Early Signing Period recruiting class

On our most recent episode of the Podcast of Champions 247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman joined Ryan Abraham talking about each of the Pac-12 programs and how their recruiting classes turned out. In the video above you can hear what Brandon had to say about the Trojans class. "Well,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Isn't it Ironic:' Lincoln Riley, USC feel the sting of betrayal in Running Back Coach's 'Choice'

It’s a saying many of us have heard all of our lives. That’s another one. The primary tenant, our choices have consequences and sometimes negative ones. That’s what Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are facing as they watch recently hired running backs coach, Tashard Choice, leave USC to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at the University of Texas. Choice, who played for the Dallas Cowboys, heads back to Texas, where he’s highly respected, having coached with the Cowboys before joining the college ranks at the University of North Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS

