Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after questioning the benefits of wearing masks on flights in Senate hearing

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines CEO, (center) testified during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on December 15, 2021. Tom Brenner/Getty Images
  • Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at a Senate hearing.
  • Kelly told the committee that masks don't provide air travelers with much additional protection.
  • A spokesperson for the airline said that Kelly's symptoms were mild and he was doing well.

