My aunt Margaret Waddy, who has died aged 77 of a pulmonary embolism, was a horticulturist and a teacher, a quiz fan and a committed volunteer with Samaritans in Cambridge. Margaret was born in London but her early life was spent in the Gold Coast, now Ghana, where her parents, Bernard (known as BB) Waddy, a doctor in tropical medicine, and Mary (nee Lawrence), worked for the Colonial Service. At the age of five she was sent to Britain to be educated at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, a Roman Catholic boarding school.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO