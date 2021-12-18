ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MURPHY BELIEVES CAPACITY LIMITS COULD BE ENACTED AGAIN DUE TO COVID-19

987thecoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says he fears that capacity limits may be enacted at...

987thecoast.com

Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

47% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in NJ’s latest wave are fully vaccinated, Murphy says

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey’s COVID-19 pandemic has returned and it’s no longer a pandemic of the vaccinated. According to Governor Phil Murphy, it’s now a pandemic of the fully vaccinated. On Thursday, Murphy finally admitted what Shore News Network has been reporting for weeks, there is an alarming number of fully vaccinated patients in New Jersey’s hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
New Jersey State
WSB Radio

COVID-19 'raging' in New Jersey as leaders weigh next steps

NEW YORK — With COVID-19 "raging" in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said this latest surge could bring about the return of some restrictions. New Jersey reported back-to-back days of over 6,000 new confirmed cases on Thursday and Friday, as infections have dramatically spiked in recent weeks, state data shows. This time last month, the state was reporting under 2,000 daily new cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Phil Murphy
Atlantic City Press

Statewide shutdown to foil virus resurgence unlikely, Murphy says

TRENTON — New Jersey’s escalating COVID-19 numbers are following national and worldwide trends, but drastic measures, such as lockdowns, are not being planned yet. The state Sunday reported 6,533 new positive PCR tests and 988 new positive antigen tests, the highest single-day caseload since mid-January, when vaccinations remained limited to essential workers amid a winter surge, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
#Covid#State
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy, Democrats to blame for New Jersey’s “brain drain” as college-aged residents flee tyrannical COVID-19 nanny state

TRENTON, NJ – More college-age residents are leaving New Jersey than any other state, and the 10th District lawmakers say that is a powerful indicator of bigger problems in Democrat-controlled New Jersey. “State residents are paying their hard-earned tax money to educate our next generation of leaders, but when...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Urges Caution Amid COVID-19 Spike: ‘Use Common Sense’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases not seen since the start of the year, health officials said Monday. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during a news conference alongside Gov. Phil Murphy that the surge is most likely due to the delta and omicron variants. The omicron variant, though, accounts for a small percentage of overall cases so far in the state, she added. In one hospital chain, about 13% of positive tests were omicron, Persichilli said, which is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expectations. There were just over 6,500 confirmed cases reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coronavirus
987thecoast.com

MURPHY SIGNS LAW TO HELP ATLANTIC CITY CASINOS; LEGAL OBJECTION POSSIBLE

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed a new, controversial law that will benefit Atlantic City casinos regarding how much money they have to pay back to the community. The measure now exempts monies collected by the casinos by online gambling and sports betting, which are two huge revenue streams. The casinos wanted the new law to help recover from the pandemic and prevent them from shutting down.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
cbslocal.com

WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Holds COVID-19 Briefing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday. The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Gov. Phil Murphy and other officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday. When: Monday, Dec....
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLBT

SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels in January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi will see their food benefits return to just above pre-pandemic levels come January 1. The Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that additional benefits given to recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic will be rolled back next year, less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration related to the pandemic expired.
PUBLIC HEALTH

