MURPHY BELIEVES CAPACITY LIMITS COULD BE ENACTED AGAIN DUE TO COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases not seen since the start of the year, health officials said Monday. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during a news conference alongside Gov. Phil Murphy that the surge is most likely due to the delta and omicron variants. The omicron variant, though, accounts for a small percentage of overall cases so far in the state, she added. In one hospital chain, about 13% of positive tests were omicron, Persichilli said, which is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expectations. There were just over 6,500 confirmed cases reported...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO