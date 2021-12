UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College fall student-athletes have been awarded national and all-region honors. From the women’s soccer team, Olivia Bochniak, a Holland Patent graduate, was named to the first team All-Region team. She had four assists for the Hawks this season. Reilly Rich of Ilion and Jordyn Squire of Poland were also named to the first team All-Region team. Jazmyn Gillette and Carissa Roux, both of Ilion, were named to the second team All-Region team.

UTICA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO