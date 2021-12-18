Behind the Scenes at Our 2022 Snowboard Test

Here in the Tetons we are lucky enough to have one of the best avalanche forecasting centers at our disposal. This free resource, put together by the Bridger Teton Avalanche Center, is indispensable for those of us who venture into the backcountry on skis, snowboards or snowmobiles. Thousands of backcountry enthusiasts start their day by reading the free Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center forecast, which provides detailed scientific information about snowfall, winds, temperatures, and recent avalanche events. Backcountry travlers use the twice-daily reports to make informed decisions for safe backcountry travel. But what goes into creating the forecast? A lot of year-round hard work and many key partnerships. Support the Bridger Teton Avalanche Center here.
Comments / 0