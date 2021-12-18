ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to overturned semi-truck, fuel spill

By Carson Burns
 4 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Fire crews responded to a fuel spill after a semi-truck overturned on Winchester Road early Saturday morning.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s Hazardous Materials Team was dispatched to clean up the spill.

The crash occurred on Winchester Road between Ollie Howard Road & Hillsboro Circle in Northern Madison County. HFR told News 19 no injuries were reported.

New Market Volunteer Fire Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were also assisting on the scene.

Authorities ask patrons and motorists to avoid the area while they are clearing the crash. There was not an estimated time for when the crash would be cleared.

