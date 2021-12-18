ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Two in custody after chase clocks stolen car at 110 MPH in Raleigh

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — Two minors are in custody on Saturday morning following a chase in Raleigh. State troopers confirmed the...

www.wral.com

