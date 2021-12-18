Two in custody after chase clocks stolen car at 110 MPH in Raleigh

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police characterized a July 2018 raid on a home day care as the bust of a huge drug ring. But the man charged, Reshod Everett claims it was a set up. Everett, who with his wife ran Tori’s Playhouse at 1080 Ronald Reagan Drive, provided WRAL Investigates with video from his door bell camera and police body camera video that he says shows officers bringing bags into his home while conducting a search warrant. He believes they could have planted evidence and said two of the items visible in the video – a brown paper bag and a black envelope – were prominently displayed when police showed off the confiscated goods.

