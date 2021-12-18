ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History of Foot Ulcer & Risk for Limb Amputation or Death

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

Since care for diabetic foot ulcers is delivered by a wide range of healthcare professionals, from nurses working in primary care to specialized diabetes foot clinics, collecting population-based data on diabetic foot ulceration is notoriously difficult. Furthermore, epidemiological data on populations with diabetic foot ulceration collected from selected subpopulations is open...

www.physiciansweekly.com

diabetesselfmanagement.com

Kidney Failure Linked to Greater Increase in Death Risk in Women

Women tend to lose more expected years of life than men following a diagnosis of kidney failure, according to a new study published in the journal The BMJ. Kidney failure — also known as end-stage kidney disease — happens when chronic kidney disease progresses to a point where the kidneys can no longer filter waste products form the blood well enough to sustain life. In order to stay alive, a person must undergo dialysis — a process in which (most commonly) a machine filters waste products from the blood, usually for several hours three times each week. For some people, a kidney transplant may also be an option following kidney failure — but long waiting times for donor kidneys usually mean it’s necessary to undergo dialysis for some time before undergoing a transplant. Many people with diabetes and kidney failure, though — especially if they’re older and have other serious health problems — are not considered candidates for a kidney transplant due to the risks involved in the surgery. Instead, they must undergo dialysis indefinitely. Diabetes is a leading cause of chronic kidney disease, due to the damaging effects of high blood glucose on the filtering units of the kidneys (nephrons) over time.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

AI Accurately Predicts Risk of Death in Patients With Suspected or Known Heart Disease

A novel artificial intelligence score provides a more accurate forecast of the likelihood of patients with suspected or known coronary artery disease dying within 10 years than established scores used by health professionals worldwide. The research is presented today at EuroEcho 2021, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).[1]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

A diabetic ulcer is an open sore in which partial or full thickness of the skin is lost in a person who has diabetes. These often occur on the feet in people with diabetes mellitus. They usually are painless because the person has decreased sensation in the feet. The lifetime...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Amputations#Ulcers#Diabetes Care#Sci Diabetes#T2d
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

The ACE Index for Identifying High-Risk Patients With Acute Severe Ulcerative Colitis

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2021 Annual Meeting , held from December 9 to 11, 2021. The team at Gastroenterology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in gastroenterology. Check back for more from AIBD 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
physiciansweekly.com

What Are The Factors Linked To Seizures in Children With Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations?

Seizures can occur in children with cerebral arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), increasing morbidity and complicating clinical care. The elements that cause seizures as a presenting sign, on the other hand, are not well understood. While there have been case reports of AVM-related attacks, the majority of research has focused on adults and included patients who had seizures following an AVM rupture. To do so, the researchers looked at AVMs’ demographic and anatomical aspects in a large group of kids. They used a single-center database to examine the demographic, clinical, and AVM morphological parameters of 189 pediatric patients. The effect of these variables on seizures as an initial presenting symptom in individuals with unruptured brain AVMs was investigated using univariate and multivariate logistic regression models.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Urgency Associated With Impaired Quality of Life in Patients With Ulcerative Colitis

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2021 Annual Meeting , held from December 9 to 11, 2021. The team at Gastroenterology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in gastroenterology. Check back for more from AIBD 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
physiciansweekly.com

[Analysis of the clinical manifestations of 3 425 patients with orofacial pain of temporomandibular disorders].

To describe and analyze the clinical manifestations of patients with orofacial pain of temporomandibular disorders (TMD). A retrospective study on orofacial pain was conducted for 3 425 patients diagnosed as TMD based on clinical symptoms and signs in the Department of Temporomandibular Disorders and Orofacial Pain, School of Stomatology, The Fourth Military Medical University. The patients included 1 158 males and 2 267 females with a median age of 32 years. The gender, age, course of disorders, pattern and site of pain, CT imaging diagnosis of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) were analyzed. The distribution of gender, age and disorder course interval were described. The differences in frequency of the pattern and site of pain, imaging diagnosis in different gender, age and disease course interval were compared. Chi-square test and non-parametric rank sum test were performed using software SPSS 23.0. Of the 3 425 patients, 29.1% (997/3 245) had signs of joint popping, and 40.1% (1 373/3 425) had restricted opening. The pain frequency was higher in males who had disorder course less than 1 month (<0.01) and also in males who had open-and-close and/or lateral excursion and/or protrusion pain without tenderness or other pain without tenderness (<0.05). However, the pain frequency was higher in females who had tenderness (<0.01). The pain frequencies in those over 56 years old with tenderness combined with open-and-close and/or lateral excursion and/or protrusion pain were higher than in patients of other ages (<0.01). In patients with unilateral TMJ pain, the frequency in males was higher than females(<0.01), while the frequency in females was higher in patients with unilateral TMJ pain combined with unilateral or bilateral myalgia and the frequency was higher in patients under 15 years old having bilateral TMJ pain and/or unilateral or bilateral myalgia (<0.05). In patients with unilateral TMJ pain, the frequency in those with disorder course≤1 month was higher than in those with other disease duration intervals (3 years was higher than in those with other disease duration intervals(<0.01). In patients with unilateral TMJ pain, the frequency was higher in those having open-and-close and/or lateral excursion and/or protrusion pain (<0.01). In patients with unilateral myalgia and bilateral myalgia, the frequency was higher in those having tenderness (<0.01). The frequency of TMJ space changes in male patients was higher than females and the frequency of hyperosteogeny and resorption in females were higher than males (<0.05). The frequency of TMJ space changes and developmental problems were higher in patients aged 16 to 35 years, while the frequencies of hyperosteogeny, bone resorption and cystis in those over 56 years were higher than other ages (<0.01). The frequency of TMJ space changes in patients with disorder course≤1 month was higher than in those with other disease duration intervals (3 years (<0.01). The male to female ratio in the present patients with orofacial pain of TMD was about 1 to 2. Most of the patients visited hospital within half a year after the disorders occurred. The pattern and site of the orofacial pain, signs on TMJ CT images showed some distribution regularities in views of gender, age and disorder course.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

More Ischemic, Hemorrhagic Events Seen With Rivaroxaban Than Apixaban

Large analysis looks at Medicare beneficiaries with atrial fibrillation. Treatment with rivaroxaban versus apixaban was associated with a significant increased risk of major ischemic and hemorrhagic events versus apixaban in Medicare beneficiaries ages 65 or older with atrial fibrillation, a retrospective cohort study found. The adjusted incidence of a composite...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Outcomes Important to Patients Diagnosed with Both COPD and Sleep Apnea: Findings from the O2VERLAP Study Focus Groups.

Few studies have asked Overlap Syndrome (OS) patients what outcomes of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy are important to them, while also considering their self-reported CPAP adherence barriers and facilitators. This study conducted a series of focus groups to learn about those issues with the goal of applying these findings to the design of a larger PCORI-funded scientific study, the O2VERLAP Study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Outpatient Respiratory Management of Post-Prematurity Respiratory Disease in Infants, Children, and Adolescents

Premature birth affects millions of newborns every year, putting them at risk for respiratory disease due to their early delivery. According to new research, even premature newborns who do not match the formal diagnosis of bronchopulmonary dysplasia can experience unfavorable pulmonary outcomes later in life. Chronic respiratory symptoms such as cough, recurrent wheezing, exercise limitation, and reduced pulmonary function are all symptoms of post-prematurity respiratory disease (PPRD). This publication is an evidence-based clinical practice guideline for the outpatient treatment of PPRD in infants, children, and adolescents. A multidisciplinary panel of experts posed questions about the outpatient care of PPRD. A thorough study of the relevant literature was carried out. The quality of evidence and the strength of the clinical recommendations were rated using the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation process.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

A CSORN Registry Study of Lumbar Spine Surgery

Previous studies on the rates of adverse events (AEs) in spine surgery have been retrospective, using data from administrative databases and frequently from single sites. There have been no prospective reports on AEs in spine surgery nationally, with comparisons between facilities, to date. Using data from the Canadian Spine Outcomes and Research Network (CSORN) prospective registry, the researchers used the Spine Adverse Events Severity system to characterize the incidence and severity of AEs after spine surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

How is PVNH-Related Epilepsy Treated With MR-Guided Laser Interstitial Thermal Ablation?

Periventricular nodular heterotopia (PVNH) is an uncommon cause of refractory focal epilepsy caused by impaired neuronal migration from the ventricular system. This case series explains how MR-guided laser interstitial thermal ablation was used to treat children with PVNH-related epilepsy. Patients with PVNH-related epilepsy who had MR-guided laser interstitial thermal treatment (MRgLITT) at a single facility were identified. The results of preoperative and postoperative seizures, as well as procedural information, were assessed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Impact of Bladder Wall Thickness on the Outcomes of Antimuscarinic Treatment in Women with Overactive Bladder.

This study aimed to evaluate the effect of bladder wall thickness (BWT) (using transabdominal ultrasound) on the outcomes of antimuscarinic treatment in women with overactive bladder. A total of 102 female patients with symptoms of OAB were recruited. All patients completed the Overactive Bladder version 8 (OAB-V8) (Arabic validation) and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Subclinical Synovitis May Precede Arthritis in Anti-CCP2+ Individuals

TUESDAY, Dec. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Subclinical synovitis frequently precedes the development of inflammatory arthritis among anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (CCP) 2-positive at-risk individuals with musculoskeletal symptoms but without clinical synovitis (CCP2+ at-risk), according to a study published online Nov. 24 in Rheumatology. Andrea Di Matteo, M.D., Ph.D., from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

What Causes Numbness in The Body?

There are various causes of numbness in the body. Knowing them enables us to understand what is happening and can guide our diagnosis. Numbness, tingling, or paraesthesia are general terms used to describe a sensation that numbs, tingles, or “goes to sleep” of an area on the skin surface or inside the mouth, nose, throat, or limbs. Sometimes it happens so quickly that we cannot pinpoint its exact location before it disappears again.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

