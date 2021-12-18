History of Foot Ulcer & Risk for Limb Amputation or Death

To describe and analyze the clinical manifestations of patients with orofacial pain of temporomandibular disorders (TMD). A retrospective study on orofacial pain was conducted for 3 425 patients diagnosed as TMD based on clinical symptoms and signs in the Department of Temporomandibular Disorders and Orofacial Pain, School of Stomatology, The Fourth Military Medical University. The patients included 1 158 males and 2 267 females with a median age of 32 years. The gender, age, course of disorders, pattern and site of pain, CT imaging diagnosis of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) were analyzed. The distribution of gender, age and disorder course interval were described. The differences in frequency of the pattern and site of pain, imaging diagnosis in different gender, age and disease course interval were compared. Chi-square test and non-parametric rank sum test were performed using software SPSS 23.0. Of the 3 425 patients, 29.1% (997/3 245) had signs of joint popping, and 40.1% (1 373/3 425) had restricted opening. The pain frequency was higher in males who had disorder course less than 1 month (<0.01) and also in males who had open-and-close and/or lateral excursion and/or protrusion pain without tenderness or other pain without tenderness (<0.05). However, the pain frequency was higher in females who had tenderness (<0.01). The pain frequencies in those over 56 years old with tenderness combined with open-and-close and/or lateral excursion and/or protrusion pain were higher than in patients of other ages (<0.01). In patients with unilateral TMJ pain, the frequency in males was higher than females(<0.01), while the frequency in females was higher in patients with unilateral TMJ pain combined with unilateral or bilateral myalgia and the frequency was higher in patients under 15 years old having bilateral TMJ pain and/or unilateral or bilateral myalgia (<0.05). In patients with unilateral TMJ pain, the frequency in those with disorder course≤1 month was higher than in those with other disease duration intervals (3 years was higher than in those with other disease duration intervals(<0.01). In patients with unilateral TMJ pain, the frequency was higher in those having open-and-close and/or lateral excursion and/or protrusion pain (<0.01). In patients with unilateral myalgia and bilateral myalgia, the frequency was higher in those having tenderness (<0.01). The frequency of TMJ space changes in male patients was higher than females and the frequency of hyperosteogeny and resorption in females were higher than males (<0.05). The frequency of TMJ space changes and developmental problems were higher in patients aged 16 to 35 years, while the frequencies of hyperosteogeny, bone resorption and cystis in those over 56 years were higher than other ages (<0.01). The frequency of TMJ space changes in patients with disorder course≤1 month was higher than in those with other disease duration intervals (3 years (<0.01). The male to female ratio in the present patients with orofacial pain of TMD was about 1 to 2. Most of the patients visited hospital within half a year after the disorders occurred. The pattern and site of the orofacial pain, signs on TMJ CT images showed some distribution regularities in views of gender, age and disorder course.

