After a brief blackout that began on Friday night, ABC, ESPN and several other Disney-owned channels will return to YouTube TV after the Google-owned company and Disney reached a carriage agreement on Sunday afternoon. “We are pleased to announce that after a brief disruption, we have reached a new distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV for continued carriage of our portfolio of networks,” Disney said in a statement. “We appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market, and we’re thrilled that our robust lineup of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO