A few strong storms possible in south Alabama today
By Leigh Morgan
AL.com
4 days ago
Keep an eye out for strong storms today if you are in south Alabama. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the state in a marginal risk for severe weather for Saturday. A marginal risk is Level 1 out of 5 and means that isolated severe...
A small earthquake shook a central Alabama community early Wednesday with shocks strong for some to feel but no reported damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.1 magnitude quake occurred at 12:20 a.m. CST in rural Chilton County about 6 miles (9.66 kilometers) southwest of Maplesville, population 700. One...
Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. In the news a Saraland woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and a firearms charge related to a fraudulent COVID-19 assistance scheme. Alabama hospitals are bracing themselves for a COVID 19 surge from the omicron variant. And in South Alabama, archaeologists investigating the ruins of the last known slave ship Clotilda said they are hopeful the hull contains artifacts from its final voyage.
Superior Pecans and Gifts has changed a lot since Jan and Brad Shoffit bought the company in 2011, moved to a new location and added new products. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the “pecan hand-stacks,” which can only be found at this downtown Eufaula institution. These artful arrangements give you the impression that someone’s grandmother assembled each one.
They came from all over the country to honor the men who transformed Alabama football. Fifty years ago, the integration of Alabama’s varsity football team in 1971 advanced athletics in Alabama and throughout the SEC and, in combination with coach Paul Bryant switching to the wishbone offense that same season, helped build a new dynasty for the Crimson Tide. Last Saturday at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, the first 27 men to integrate the Alabama football team were celebrated with a black-tie event called the “Night of Legends.” There were over 500 guests, and it felt like a big family reunion and one of the largest collections of football royalty the state has ever seen all at the same time.
Alabama wrapped up its non-conference schedule -- aside from a January meeting with Baylor -- on Tuesday night when it met Davidson in Birmingham. The neutral-site game in Legacy Arena saw 60 combined three-point attempts and came down to a missed free throw by Jahvon Quinerly that could have tied the game in the final seconds.
COVID-19 numbers are again headed in the wrong direction in Alabama, with hospitalizations up more than 50% from a month ago and school cases climbing in the state with the nation’s second-highest death rate during the pandemic. Although the state’s health system is in far better condition than it...
If anyone’s had a finger on the pulse of Alabama’s practice habits, it’s Will Anderson. The All-American linebacker was among the first to sound alarms when focus frayed early in the 2021 season, thrusting the sophomore into a key leadership position. Now, entering the final stretch and a playoff semifinal with Cincinnati, Anderson appears to have a feel for how things are going.
A sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant is raising fears that another surge could again push Alabama’s health care system to the brink, according to one UAB expert. On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published data showing that omicron now...
Alabama on Tuesday landed a second big-name transfer from the portal in the past week. Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced he was headed west to Tuscaloosa after two seasons in Atlanta. The Dalton, Georgia product had the Crimson Tide as a finalist before signing with the Yellow Jackets...
