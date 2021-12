One Michigan city apparently needs some help this holiday season. After all, Christmas is in full swing, it’s a great time to give to those in need. The crew at WalletHub has released a list of the most charitable states for 2022, as well as 2021’s neediest cities. For the report, WalletHub looked at more than 180 cities across the United States using factors such as poverty rates, food-insecurity rates and uninsured rates.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO