National Retail Federation predicts big “Super Saturday” shopping numbers as snow moves in for some

National Retail Federation predicts big “Super Saturday” shopping (MARIA PAVLOVA/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The National Retail Federation is anticipated big shopping numbers for Super Saturday – the Saturday before Christmas Day.

The NRF expects 148.2 million Americans to shop on Super Saturday. Of those, about a third will shop in-person at department stores, half will shop online, and 16% will shop at local and small businesses.

This year’s Super Saturday shopping numbers are down slightly from last year when 150 million Americans shopped.

The NRF reports 147.8 million Americans shopped on the Saturday before Christmas in 2019.

Wintry weather expected Saturday could put a damper on some shopping throughout Massachusetts.

Boston 25 News found malls packed with shoppers Friday hoping to avoid going out in Saturday’s snow.

