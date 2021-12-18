Free Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Petition Signed by Over 3M After Trucker Given 110 Years
A change.org petition has seen a sharp rise in popularity, arguing a deadly pileup near Denver was an...www.newsweek.com
Tough one here...4 people died, but in NO WAY do I believe the truck driver intended for it to happen...I DO think there was protocols in place to prevent it (runaway ramps), but the driver panicked and didn't utilize them...not completely innocent, but 110 years seems excessive for a tragic accident....basically the same "life sentence" the Uni bomber got for his "deliberate" acts of violence.
