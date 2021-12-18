Teachers try to aid, but transient city students ‘just gone’

WPXI School Bus WPXI School Bus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — When Greater Johnstown Elementary School teacher Stacy Ford receives her class roster before the beginning of the year, she expects that at least a handful of the 20 or so students listed will not show up – and more will be gone by the end of classes.

Bracing for that reality is part of her preparation for any new term and has been for some time.

The second-grade educator has taught at the district for more than two decades.

That constant turnover “creates havoc” for everyone involved, Ford said.

“Sometimes they leave and you don’t even know they’re leaving,” she added. “They’re just gone.”