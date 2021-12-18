Frost Advisory issued for Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds through Sunday. Snow showers continue to spread over northern California this afternoon with rising snow levels. Heavier snow expected tonight and Thursday tapering to showers on Friday. The next heavier round of snow will occur late Friday night through Saturday with low snow levels. Generally 2000 to 3500 feet but lowering by Sunday morning to 1000 to 2500 feet. Showers are expected to continue over the mountains between the two systems and on Sunday. The potential for more significant snowfall is forecast for Sunday night and Monday. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated later this week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Additional wet snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to a foot, are expected through this evening. Then, heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 feet, with localized amounts up to 9 feet, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, 9 PM today to 4 PM Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO