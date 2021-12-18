ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA program offers research experience in Ecuador

By Leslie Matos CAES News
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — Interested in researching the science of chocolate in beautiful equatorial Ecuador?. Applications are now open for scholarship funding to study cacao fermentation research in Ecuador with Jose Reyes, associate professor in the University of Georgia Department of Food Science and Technology, supported by a grant from the National Science...

