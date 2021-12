Activision Blizzard has warned of a long road ahead to improve diversity following the release of its first-ever representation report for 2021. According to the report, approximately 24% of its overall global workforce self-identifies as women, in line with its gaming competitors. However, the company acknowledged that those figures vary widely by business unit, with women accounting for 47% of Activision Blizzard corporate, 17% of Activision Publishing, 22% of Blizzard and 34% of King, which was acquired by the company in 2016. Women represented 29% of ABK hires and 26% of ABK attrition in 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO