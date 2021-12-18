ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the...

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

