Environment

Increasing clouds tonight, breezy on Monday

By John Gross
WNEM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a dry end to the weekend, conditions look to stay generally dry until we approaching the holiday weekend. Unfortunately, winds do look to increase for Monday. Evening - Tonight (Sunday) Clouds will be back on the increase later this evening into the overnight hours but Mid-Michigan stays dry....

www.wnem.com

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Winter Storm Watch for Sunday & Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect from noon Sunday through noon Monday; including Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Todd counties. Heavy snow is possible in the watch area, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6. inches expected...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Quiet tonight & Sunday, wintry precipitation returns Monday

Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan, Merry Christmas! The First Warn 5 Weather Team wishes you and yours a wonderful day filled with cheer!. After a wet, foggy start to Christmas morning, skies will begin to clear and dry out for the rest of the weekend. However, we're tracking a few systems...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Breezy but sunny and mild Sunday; perhaps a little wintry mix Monday

TONIGHT: An early shower or two; otherwise, cloudy for a while then some clearing late. Low: 38. SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and becoming breezy and dry. High: 48. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear early then increasing clouds late. Low: 28. FORECAST SUMMARY. Hopefully everyone had a fantastic Christmas Day Saturday,...
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Soggy Christmas with periods of rain for most of the day

NEW YORK — It will be a soggy Christmas for residents across the tri-state area Saturday. Expect periods of rain throughout most of the afternoon, with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a slight breeze. The risk of a stray shower will continue into the evening before the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Rain is likely to fall late in the day on Christmas in Fontana

Rain is likely to fall on Christmas Day in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 -- Rain, mainly after 5 p.m. High near 52. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
FONTANA, CA

