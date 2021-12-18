ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Video: Fans Chant ‘CM Punk’ During This Week’s WWE SmackDown

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe December 17th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Chicago, IL....

Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Roman Reigns

In the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired a couple of days ago, we saw how Roman Reigns abandoned the services of his personal advisor, Paul Heyman, attacking him and then being attacked by the historical wrestler followed by the Mad Genius: Brock Lesnar. After weeks in which...
Top WWE Star Heading Down To NXT

Get him a star for his dressing room door. NXT has been shaken up in a lot of ways over the last several months and it does not seem to be for the better. Above all else, it seems that the show has lost almost all of its star power with one established name after another leaving. You can only get so far with so many people leaving, but now it seems that we are getting a special guest star.
PWMania

How Wrestling Companies Are Said To Be Feeling About Alberto Del Rio

As PWMania.com previously reported, recent criminal charges against Alberto Del Rio have been dropped. Del Rio has teased that he will be wrestling again for a major company in the United States. Del Rio recently tweeted the link to an ESPN interview where he talked about possibly making a return to WWE.
Cm Punk
WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
PWMania

Video: AJ Styles And Omos Split Up On This Week’s RAW

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos is no more. After a few weeks of tension between the former RAW Tag Team Champions, this week’s WWE RAW episode saw Omos and Styles split following an appearance on MizTV, and a loss to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Before...
PWMania

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Comments On Possibly Working With AEW

In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, former WWE star Jonah (Bronson Reed) commented on possibly making an appearance in AEW:. “Yeah, I mean I did speak with AEW briefly, we couldn’t come to any sort of deal or anything like that. New Japan is my priority and then IMPACT Wrestling, because they reached out to me as well and have taken care of me. But I won’t say that it is off of the books. It’s something that is not in my focus right now, but somewhere down the line you could see Jonah in AEW for sure.”
PWMania

Jim Ross Discusses The Best Agents In Wrestling History

Jim Ross recently spoke about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his belief that Pat Patterson might be the greatest to ever be a backstage agent. “The best agent probably was [Pat] Patterson. The way that he could...
PWMania

WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

Peacock has added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:. ICW Fear & Loathing 2021 Night 2 – 11/21/21. On Night 2 of ICW Fear and Loathing...
PWMania

Miz TV Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The Miz took to Twitter today to announce that he will host a Miz TV segment on RAW tonight. As previously announced, Edge will bring back his Cutting Edge segment with Maryse as the guest. Here is the updated lineup for RAW tonight- -The Miz hosts Miz TV. -Bobby Lashley...
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Discusses The bWo Parody Of The nWo In ECW

Eric Bischoff covered the December 23, 1996 episode of WCW Monday Night Nitro on a recent installment of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com. During it, he was asked if he enjoyed the bWo (Blue World Order) parody of the nWo in ECW considering he came up with the nWo after seeing a similar act in Japan.
PWMania

Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Status

Some fans thought Mustafa Ali would make his WWE return on this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago. However, that didn’t happen. Fightful Select reported today that Ali wasn’t backstage at the show, which means he also won’t be on...
PWMania

AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (12/21)

13 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. This Dark episode was taped earlier this month at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. AEW Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Be sure to join us later tonight for full coverage. Here is the full Dark lineup for tonight-
PWMania

Becky Lynch Defends Women’s Championship After RAW

The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin saw Becky Lynch retain the RAW Women’s Title in a Triple Threat. Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair after RAW went off the air on Monday night. The finish to the Triple Threat saw Morgan go for the pin on Belair, only for Lynch to kick her in the head, toss her out of the ring and steal the pin. Lynch used her feet on the ropes for leverage. After the match, Morgan and Belair hit their finishers on Lynch to send the crowd home happy.
PWMania

Seth Rollins Describes What Is Currently Going On With His Character In WWE

During an interview with Z100’s Josh Martinez, Seth Rollins talked about his current character in WWE:. “God, it’s as if — it’s as if this crazy — if The Joker were a narcissist going through a midlife crisis. I guess that’s the best way to really put it. I don’t really know any other way to do it. But yeah, it’s a lot. It’s a lot happening but the cool thing about the character is it can kind of go any which way. There’s a lot of unpredictability with it and I think that’s fun, you know?”
PWMania

How Much Longer Big E Plans To Wrestle Before Retiring

During an interview with the-sun.com, WWE Champion Big E talked about how much longer he plans to wrestle:. “I’ve got a few more years left in me. I don’t really know when that time will be… but when you’re 23, 35 feels like it’s ages from now and that you’ll be an old man and beat up. So 35 felt like at the time a good time to get out and I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I was talking to one of our refs, Rod Zapata, and I’ve known him since I got to FCW – so I’ve known him for 12 years. We’ve talked about how I’d spoken about getting out at 35 but I think, in many ways, a lot of wrestlers’ primes are like 35, 40… We’re seeing Bobby Lashley now having his best run in his mid-40s. We have so many guys now… Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler – so many guys in their 40s performing at such a high level. They look great and are ageing well. So, I don’t know if I’m going to wrestle into my forties as I always told myself that I would make sure I was out before then, but my body feels great. In the ring, I feel leaner and my cardio is getting better. There’s so much about where I’m at physically that I’m really appreciating. So, if my body holds up, I’m feeling good and it makes sense, then we’ll keep going for a few more years.”
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk On Potentially Teaming With AJ Lee In AEW

In an appearance on ESPN’s SportsNation, AEW star CM Punk talked about his AEW debut this past August at AEW Rampage: The First Dance in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Months later the moment still hasn’t quite sunk in, though Punk does firmly believe it is the best moment of his illustrious career.
