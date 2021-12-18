ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Forecast

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople in eastern Iowa have a chance to see the new movie based on the life of...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Goodbye 70’s!

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure over the region will lead to above normal temperatures through tomorrow despite considerable cloudiness. A slow moving Pacific weather system off the West Coast will continue to feed moisture and clouds into the region through the holiday weekend, while also providing possible chances for rain as early as Thursday.
YUMA, AZ
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching for snow

Health officials have plenty of grim reminders as the omicron wave begins to hit Wisconsin. Green Bay pastor, community pillar, passes away at 70. L.C. Greene, pastor of Green Bay's Divine Temple Church, was known as a teacher and a unifier. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker. Updated: 9 hours ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
WLOX

Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast

After a wonderful Wednesday, more 30s possible again early tomorrow. Click and watch the forecast video for details. After a cold start to the day, it should be sunny & crisp this afternoon with highs in the 60s. Warmer 70s on the way by Friday. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Colorado Forecast: First Alert For Heavy Mountain Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Get ready to rumble, if you are driving thru or plan to be in the Colorado mountains Thursday thru Saturday morning! We have two waves of snow moving in starting on Thursday morning. A deep low pressure trough and a strong storm from the Gulf of Alaska will team up for a pre-Christmas mountain blast of winter.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee to expand nationwide

A group of Iowa lawmakers want to legalize recreational marijuana. Iowa State Univ. designers to make 3D printed house. Designers at Iowa State University are about to start making houses using a giant 3D printing machine. Cedar Rapids man facing new charges in US Capitol riot. Updated: 4 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
WLOX

Wesley's Wednesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

Let the sunshine in! Dry high pressure takes over our weather for the rest of the week. Click and watch the forecast video for details. After a cold start to the day, it should be sunny & crisp this afternoon with highs in the 60s. Warmer 70s on the way by Friday. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Forecast: First Alert For Heavy Mountain Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Get ready to rumble, if you are driving thru or plan to be in the Colorado mountains Thursday thru Saturday morning! We have two waves of snow moving in starting on Thursday morning. A deep low pressure trough and a strong storm from the Gulf of Alaska will team up for a pre-Christmas mountain blast of winter. Credit CBS4 Moisture will push  in Thursday and then mix in with an Alaskan snow maker that amps up the snow machine for Friday. Credit CBS4 As far as the timing goes, Thursday’s bout of snow will be light with gusty winds. At this time it looks...
COLORADO STATE
KCRG.com

A look at the tornado damage in Rudd, Iowa one week later

Forget about dogs or chipmunks singing Christmas songs, a crew of Swedish pirates have released an album of Christmas shanties. COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer. Updated: 1 hours ago. The Trump administration overpaid corn farmers by about three billion dollars...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Extreme Weather
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee to expand nationwide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a regional grocery store chain, will soon be a nationwide brand. The Des Moines Register reports Hy-Vee is adding seven new stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama. It also plans to build its third distribution center in Nashville, Tennessee. And thanks...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Johnson County Supervisor inquires about new mask guidance

A group of Iowa lawmakers want to legalize recreational marijuana. Iowa State Univ. designers to make 3D printed house. Designers at Iowa State University are about to start making houses using a giant 3D printing machine. Cedar Rapids man facing new charges in US Capitol riot. Updated: 4 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCRG.com

Adventureland bought by Palace Entertainment

A group of Iowa lawmakers want to legalize recreational marijuana. Iowa State Univ. designers to make 3D printed house. Designers at Iowa State University are about to start making houses using a giant 3D printing machine. Cedar Rapids man facing new charges in US Capitol riot. Updated: 4 hours ago.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy