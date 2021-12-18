First Alert Forecast

DENVER(CBS)- Get ready to rumble, if you are driving thru or plan to be in the Colorado mountains Thursday thru Saturday morning! We have two waves of snow moving in starting on Thursday morning. A deep low pressure trough and a strong storm from the Gulf of Alaska will team up for a pre-Christmas mountain blast of winter. Credit CBS4 Moisture will push in Thursday and then mix in with an Alaskan snow maker that amps up the snow machine for Friday. Credit CBS4 As far as the timing goes, Thursday’s bout of snow will be light with gusty winds. At this time it looks...

