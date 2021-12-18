ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hope, challenges amid surge of funds to plug abandoned wells

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTBg5_0dQQkdg700
Chevron Appalachia natural gas well - WPXI A Chevron Appalachia natural gas well next to the Tenaska natural gas-fired power plant in Westmoreland County off Interstate 70. (PAUL J. GOUGH, Pittsburgh Business Times/PAUL J. GOUGH, Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — State environmental regulators have spent years ringing alarms about the scourge of abandoned oil and gas wells littering Pennsylvania’s landscape.

The biggest hurdle has been getting funding to find and plug them before they fall into unmanageable decay.

With the new federal infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will have more money for well plugging than the state has ever seen.

The next challenge is sorting out how to spend it.

State officials estimate that Pennsylvania could be eligible for as much as $395 million for finding and plugging abandoned wells over the next decade — 10 times as much as the state has spent over the past 30 years.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Oil And Gas#Pennsylvania
WPXI Pittsburgh

Infrastructure bill to aid US tribes with water, plumbing

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — (AP) — Erland Suppah Jr. doesn’t trust what comes out of his faucet. Each week, Suppah and his girlfriend haul a half-dozen large jugs of water from a distribution center run by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to their apartment for everything from drinking to cooking to brushing their teeth for their family of five. It’s the only way they feel safe after countless boil-water notices and weekslong shutoffs on a reservation struggling with bursting pipes, failing pressure valves and a geriatric water treatment plant.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rare owl rescued in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Animal rescuers in Fairfax County, Virginia, saved a rare owl found in a home under construction. In a Facebook post, the Fairfax County Police Department announced they rescued a Northern Saw-whet owl. The owl had flown into a home under construction, and animal protection officers were able to safely catch the owl and check it for injuries. It was not hurt, and the officers immediately released the owl back into the wild.
VIRGINIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live updates: Israel recommends 2nd booster shot for over 60

JERUSALEM — An Israeli health official says experts have recommended administering a new round of coronavirus booster shots after seeing evidence that protection from an earlier booster campaign is beginning to wane. An advisory panel of health experts on Tuesday recommended to the government to begin giving booster shots...
WORLD
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
66K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy