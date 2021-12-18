Hope, challenges amid surge of funds to plug abandoned wells

Chevron Appalachia natural gas well - WPXI A Chevron Appalachia natural gas well next to the Tenaska natural gas-fired power plant in Westmoreland County off Interstate 70. (PAUL J. GOUGH, Pittsburgh Business Times/PAUL J. GOUGH, Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — State environmental regulators have spent years ringing alarms about the scourge of abandoned oil and gas wells littering Pennsylvania’s landscape.

The biggest hurdle has been getting funding to find and plug them before they fall into unmanageable decay.

With the new federal infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will have more money for well plugging than the state has ever seen.

The next challenge is sorting out how to spend it.

State officials estimate that Pennsylvania could be eligible for as much as $395 million for finding and plugging abandoned wells over the next decade — 10 times as much as the state has spent over the past 30 years.