Blast at Pakistan bank branch constructed on sewage drain kills at least 10

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – At least 10 people were killed and 11 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a Karachi bank branch constructed on a sewage drain in the city’s industrial area, police said. The cause of the blast, at a branch...

The Guardian

Pakistan: explosion at Karachi bank leaves at least 15 dead

At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a bank branch in Karachi’s industrial area, police said. A senior police officer said the blast at a branch of Habib Bank Ltd, Pakistan’s largest lender, could have been caused by a gas leak. Sarfaraz Nawaz also told reporters that the building appeared to have been constructed over a sewage drain.
eturbonews.com

Building blast kills 10 people, injures 12 in Pakistan

The building was partially collapsed in the explosion, and several people are feared to be trapped inside the rubbles. According to the Karachi police, today’s explosion in a two-story building in Pakistan‘s southern port city claimed the lives of 10 people, while seriously injuring 12 people. Most of the injured are in critical condition after being seriously wounded in the incident.
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
