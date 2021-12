After this weekend’s big episode, it only makes some sense to want to know what Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 6 has in store. Well, here’s what we think. Tariq is in prison, as most of you are aware. It may have only been a matter of time until this occurred, albeit the irony is that he is only charged with one of the two crimes. He had nothing to do with Ramirez's death, but he is accountable for the death of Jabari Reynolds. The problem is determining out what he'll do next.

