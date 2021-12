As good as this Tennessee team is — and it’s a really good team — the Vols were the second most talented team in Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night. Tennessee has some guys who will play in the NBA. Arizona has more. The Wildcats have one of the best and most imposing front courts in college basketball, and their guards are great, too. First-year coach Tommy Lloyd has needed just a few months to turn Arizona into a legitimate national-title contender.

