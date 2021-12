Every now and then, there are instances where the normally-routine plays made in a game are interrupted by something unorthodox or unusual, leading to the matter being left up to whatever interpretation of the rule book a game's officials adhere to. An exercise in that occurred in Tuesday night's game between Utah State and Portland State, as a bizarre ruling was triggered in which a half-court shot only resulted in two points.

UTAH STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO