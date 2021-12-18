ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story ‘1883,’ Paul Rudd Joins ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club, ‘Claws’ Final Season, Holiday Toons on Fox

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Parsons Sun
 4 days ago

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 takes us to the truly Wild West....

www.parsonssun.com

ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Steve Martin Make Surprise Appearances to Welcome Paul Rudd to Five Timers Club

Paul Rudd and his friends are making the best out of a weird time at 30 Rock. Rudd had been working at Studio 8H all week toward his fifth hosting spot on Saturday Night Live. Then fast forward to Saturday, and the proverbial stuff hit the fan—a handful of cast and crew members to the live sketch comedy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The dominoes quickly started to fall, and some insiders quickly began speculating if Lorne Michaels and company would pull the plug on the show's last live episode of the year.
KTVB

Paul Rudd Jokes About Joining the 'Five-Timers Club' in New 'SNL' Promo

Paul Rudd's joining elite company at Saturday Night Live, but that's not stopping him from cracking a joke, even if it comes at his expense. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside musical guest Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a promo for the upcoming show, which closes out the 47th season. In the clip, Nwodim congratulated Rudd for joining the "Five-Timers Club." Rudd thanks Nwodim, prompting the English singer/songwriter to ask, "Oh, this is your fifth time hosting?"
Paul Rudd
The Free Press

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.
US Magazine

Paul Rudd Joins SNL’s Five-Timers Club Amid Downsized Show With Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Kenan Thompson

Welcome to the club! Paul Rudd’s hosting appearance during Saturday Night Live’s final episode of the year also earned him entrance to the elite Five-Timers Club. While the Saturday, December 18, episode of the NBC variety series looked different compared to holiday iterations past, 52-year-old Rudd was still able to wear the special Five-Timers jacket like many club members before him.
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Letterkenny’ Trailer, Disney+ Coming in 2022, Paul Rudd Hosts ‘SNL’, ‘Better Things’ Final Season Date, Mitchell Edwards Joins ‘All American: Homecoming’, ‘Head of the Class’ Canceled, and More!

Season ten of Hulu’s Letterkenny is set to premiere December 26. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals…and that’s just for starters, buddy.
E! News

Paul Rudd Joined by Tom Hanks and Tina Fey on SNL as Show Makes Changes Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Watch: Ryan Reynolds Teases Paul Rudd Over Sexiest Man Alive Title. Paul Rudd was truly the anchorman that Saturday Night Live needed last night. The 52-year-old actor and sexiest man alive was set to host the highly anticipated season finale of the NBC comedy show. However, hours before showtime, SNL announced that there would be no live audience and minimal staff in attendance out of an "abundance of caution" due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in New York City.
TVLine

Paul Rudd Hosts SNL, Lori Loughlin's Comeback and More

On TV this Saturday: Paul Rudd is inducted into SNL‘s Five Timers’ Club, Lori Loughlin returns to the When Calls the Heart universe, and Chad Michael Murray gets bitten by the holiday love bug. Here are eight programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Hallmark...
wjtn.com

Tom Hanks, Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for audience-free 'SNL' Christmas show

COVID-19 struck Saturday Night Live once again over the weekend, when numerous cast members tested positive for the virus, leaving producer Lorne Michaels and his staff to quickly cobble together a show using a combination of pre-taped sketches and highlights from previous Christmas shows. The show was forced to go...
Paul Rudd Hosted SNL Without An Audience Or Cast, And It Was A Weird Watch

In a sudden turn of events, the Dec. 18 episode of Saturday Night Live was, well, not performed in front of a live studio audience. The episode was scheduled to be the show’s holiday special featuring a very important celebrity host, Paul Rudd. However, due to a sudden breakout of the omicron variant in New York City, the cast and crew made the decision to put everyone’s health first and did not have an audience or musical guest. The hosting gig marked Rudd’s fifth time hosting the comedy show, which very few celebrities have the honor of saying. As special as the occasion was, the show was unprecedented and these tweets about SNL’s no-audience Christmas show with Paul Rudd try to make the best out of an unfortunate situation.
Gothamist.com

SNL Recap: Paul Rudd Hosted Holiday Episode Gets Derailed By COVID Surge

Before Saturday Night Live was set to premiere its final episode of 2021, hosted by Paul Rudd with musical guest Charli XCX, reports started coming out that multiple cast and crew on the show had tested positive for COVID-19. The show announced at the last minute that there would be no live audience, and Charli XCX tweeted that she was “devastated and heartbroken” that she had to pull out. Just a few hours before broadcast, it was still unclear whether there would even be a show.
Primetimer

A Taxonomy of SNL's Five-Timer's Club

This weekend marks another milestone moment for Saturday Night Live as Paul Rudd returns to host. He's hosted four times before, and if you know how to add small numbers, you know what that means: Paul Rudd is officially joining SNL's Five-Timers Club. What began in 1990 as a monologue...
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in December and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “The Witcher” Season 2 (available December 17) Why Should I Watch? It’s been two years since Henry Cavill cast his spell on the world, and the titular Witcher’s long-awaited return to Netflix is finally upon us. I’m going to be honest: I do not remember much about this show. Twenty-four months — especially these past 24 months — is a long time, and I have yet to find the precious eight hours required for my rewatch. But I think that’s OK? What made “The Witcher” work so well was a beguiling combination of palpable enthusiasm (courtesy of Cavill, who f’n...
