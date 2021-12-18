‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story ‘1883,’ Paul Rudd Joins ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club, ‘Claws’ Final Season, Holiday Toons on Fox

48 HOURS: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen (10 p.m., CBS) - Jamie Yuccas reports on the murder of transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose death inspired a new law and started a nationwide movement. Kuhnhausen disappeared in June 2019 after connecting with David Bogdanov, then 25, and exchanging messages on Snapchat. Yuccas investigates the groundbreaking case and the impact it continues to have on LGBTQI communities. The murder of Kuhnhausen illustrates the real-life dangers and struggles many in the transgender community face every day, says her mother, Lisa Woods. Prosecutors, experts and Kuhnhausen’s friends talk about the challenges faced by transgender people and how her death will not be forgotten.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO