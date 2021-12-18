ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing City Calls for Less Holiday Travel to Reduce COVID Risks During Olympics

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing city said on Saturday it is advising residents not to leave town during a major holiday season in early 2022, part of efforts to limit coronavirus risks while the Winter Olympics Games are being held. China's capital is keen "to ensure zero local infection, the...

TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
AFP

Hong Kong adds Britain to govt camp virus quarantine tier

Travellers to Hong Kong from Britain will have to initially quarantine in a government camp from Tuesday, joining 12 African nations and the United States on the city's strictest entry tier. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's toughest quarantine restrictions, measures that have kept infections at bay but left the finance hub isolated. Those policies have been tightened further since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has spread rapidly around the world in the last few weeks. Most people arriving in Hong Kong must undergo 21 days of hotel quarantine and frequent testing before being allowed out.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hometownstations.com

Communication is key when planning holiday travel during COVID-19 Pandemic

The holidays are already underway, and making travel plans can be stressful. Prevention Awareness Support Services (P.A.S.S) recommend that those planning a holiday trip do so in a safe manner. With the COVID-19 pandemic still here, stress can elevate when trying to plan a visit with family. P.A.S.S states that...
TRAVEL
AFP

China's Xi'an tests millions as Covid cases rise

The Chinese city of Xi'an began testing millions of residents for the coronavirus on Tuesday after the detection of more than 40 new cases raised concerns of wider transmission ahead of a busy travel season. China, where the virus was first detected, has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year through border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines as it pursues a zero-Covid strategy. But the world's second-largest economy is now fighting local outbreaks in several cities, including key industrial hubs in the east and south. Authorities are keen to extinguish the flare-ups ahead of a crucial period that will see the capital Beijing host the Winter Olympics in February as well as a surge in cross-country travel during the Lunar New Year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
indiacurrents.com

Celine Gounder On Omicron Risks During The Holidays

As we head into the holidays and gather with family and friends, we face uncertainty and caution for the second year in a row, even as we weary of dealing with the pandemic. Public health officials around the country have voiced concerns about rising Omicron infections, worried about hospital capacity while the Delta variant is still in play. Universities have moved exams online, offices delayed back to work dates and some cities have reimposed mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MIX 107.9

Holiday Travel Approaching Pre-Pandemic Levels

  Airport officials say the number of people traveling is approaching pre-pandemic levels. San Francisco International Airport had over 50-thousand passengers departing on Saturday alone, as travelers deal with the pandemic for the second year. AAA claims the uptick is largely due to a strong desire to travel among people who stayed home last year […]
TRAVEL
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Holiday Travelers At SFO Face Complications As Omicron Variant Spreads

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19 aren’t stopping holiday travelers at Bay Area airports. But many taking to the skies for the first time in a while are finding out, it’s complicated. Khadijah Camara of Oakland and her son are heading to Guinea for a family reunion, but are running into unexpected roadblocks. “The website said PCR or antigen,” Camara told KPIX 5. They paid for rapid antigen tests in Oakland recently but were told they needed a $300 PCR test at check-in at San Francisco International Airport. “All the stress that goes on with the holiday traveling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Xi'an locks down as China races to zero-Covid for Olympics

Thirteen million people in a major Chinese city were under strict stay-at-home orders starting Thursday to stop the spread of Covid-19, as authorities scramble to keep their zero-case strategy six weeks ahead of the Winter Olympics. Xi'an -- home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors -- sharply tightened travel restrictions and told residents to stay home, after several hundred recently reported infections were linked to an initial case at a university in the city. With Beijing preparing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, China is on high alert as it fights local outbreaks in several cities. But cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks.
SPORTS

