ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Sunshine And Seasonable Temps

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — While some patchy areas of light wintry mix are possible very early this morning, we’re mostly...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Click10.com

South Florida’s coldest temperatures of the season are coming

PEMBROKE PARK. Fla. – After an unseasonably warm and humid December, South Florida is finally getting its cooldown ahead of Christmas. Cooler air pulling in from the north will make it noticeably comfortable when you head out in the morning Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a touch of a breeze from the northwest.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Days Of Snow Starts Soon In The Mountains, Denver Gets Next To Nothing

DENVER (CBS4) – A sizable change in the weather pattern across the country will put in the Colorado mountains is a very favorable location for big snow through Christmas weekend. Unfortunately almost none of the moisture will reach Denver and the Front Range. After such a dry start to the snow season in the high country, it’s exciting news for skiers and snowboarders and for the mountain economy that relives heavily on the ski industry. The snow will initially start in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado Thursday morning and will gradually move north through the rest of the mountains during...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Miami

Cooler Temps, Drier Weather Greets South Florida on Wednesday

Just in time for the Christmas holiday, South Florida will see both a drop in temperatures and drier skies thanks to the latest cold front to arrive. The area woke up to temperatures in the low 60s early Wednesday with low humidity and a pleasant breeze. Wednesday afternoon will be just as nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Cbs
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Wednesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Wednesday night, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. A breezy southwest wind will surge in more clouds for Thursday and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40s. A sprinkle is possible on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chills In The 10s and 20s Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winds will slowly diminish tonight, however, temperatures will be cold enough that even a slight wind will make it feel MUCH colder. Expect wind chills to fall into the 10s and 20s across central Maryland overnight. That means that the chill will be very noticeable for kiddos at the bus stop in the morning and full winter gear is needed. Other than that, the weather tomorrow is pretty ideal for local holiday travel. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a clipper system passes to our north. A stray flurry is possible tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, but for now,...
MARYLAND STATE
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Frigid temps ahead of mild Christmas

PHILADELPHIA - Layer up for Thursday, it will be a bitter start to the day with morning lows in the 20s. It will stay cold with increasing high clouds in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Late Thursday night, a clipper system to our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Clear and cool today; warmer for Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab out the coats and boots this morning! It does warm up nicely through the day, but we stay below average. Highs reach 70, but it cools quickly again in the evening. Dry air keeps the skies bright blue through the day, and there will be a light breeze from the […]
TAMPA, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The Teens Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold morning is ahead. Wednesday morning is going to be much colder as we start the day in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 30s with sunny skies. Brrrrr…. it's a much colder morning. Single digit wind chills for many! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lXjx6xO2KU — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 22, 2021 Temperatures climb through the 40s tomorrow. By Christmas Eve, temperatures reach the 50s. There s a chance for showers by the end of the week but rain amounts appear minimal.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Wednesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Wednesday night, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. A breezy southwest wind will surge in more clouds for Thursday and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) A sprinkle is possible on Thursday, but most locations will remain dry. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off in the 30s in the morning and end in the low 50s in the afternoon. Patchy areas of rain will be possible, especially in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Christmas Eve night will be in the upper 30s with a slight chance for rain. (Credit: CBS 2) Christmas Day will feature highs about ten degrees above average in the mid-40s. A few showers will be possible. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Shower chances continue into early next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 27. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High 44. FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High 51.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy