Fire Destroys Rochester Home

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears investigators will have to wait for the results of toxicology screenings to learn what killed seven people inside a home in Moorhead. A family member conducting a welfare check discovered the bodies of four adults and three children inside a residence Saturday evening. Moorhead Police say the preliminary autopsies performed on the remains ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death. Blood samples from the victims have been submitted to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office lab for testing in hopes of determining the cause of the deaths.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO