Rochester, MN

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the...

