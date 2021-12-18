ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story ‘1883,’ Paul Rudd Joins ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club, ‘Claws’ Final Season, Holiday Toons on Fox

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 takes us to the truly Wild West....

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Steve Martin Make Surprise Appearances to Welcome Paul Rudd to Five Timers Club

Paul Rudd and his friends are making the best out of a weird time at 30 Rock. Rudd had been working at Studio 8H all week toward his fifth hosting spot on Saturday Night Live. Then fast forward to Saturday, and the proverbial stuff hit the fan—a handful of cast and crew members to the live sketch comedy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The dominoes quickly started to fall, and some insiders quickly began speculating if Lorne Michaels and company would pull the plug on the show's last live episode of the year.
Stereogum

Watch Charli XCX Joke With Paul Rudd In Their SNL Promos

Charli XCX is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The show’s promos have dropped and they feature guest host Paul Rudd and cast member Ego Nwodim joking around with Charli. As they congratulate Rudd on joining the SNL five-timer’s (hosting) club, Rudd jokes that it’s actually been the fifth time he’s been arrested.
Caledonian Record-News

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.
The Independent

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for Covid-hit SNL

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey joined host Paul Rudd to open tonight’s Saturday Night Live, but the show aired without a live audience and with only “limited” cast and crew amid record-setting Covid-19 numbers in New York.In a statement on Twitter hours before the show went out, SNL announced: “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a...
US Magazine

Paul Rudd Joins SNL’s Five-Timers Club Amid Downsized Show With Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Kenan Thompson

Welcome to the club! Paul Rudd’s hosting appearance during Saturday Night Live’s final episode of the year also earned him entrance to the elite Five-Timers Club. While the Saturday, December 18, episode of the NBC variety series looked different compared to holiday iterations past, 52-year-old Rudd was still able to wear the special Five-Timers jacket like many club members before him.
KTVB

Paul Rudd Jokes About Joining the 'Five-Timers Club' in New 'SNL' Promo

Paul Rudd's joining elite company at Saturday Night Live, but that's not stopping him from cracking a joke, even if it comes at his expense. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside musical guest Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a promo for the upcoming show, which closes out the 47th season. In the clip, Nwodim congratulated Rudd for joining the "Five-Timers Club." Rudd thanks Nwodim, prompting the English singer/songwriter to ask, "Oh, this is your fifth time hosting?"
Parade

Saturday Night Live Recap: Paul Rudd Gets His "Five-Timers" Jacket Despite Highly Unusual Pandemic Circumstances

Well, one thing is certain: this was a Saturday Night Live like no other! In the days (hours, even) leading up this week’s Saturday Night Live on NBC, no one knew what to expect—even more than is typical for the historic, long-running live telecast. As Omicron cases have risen in New York City, myriad live performances (including Broadway shows, Rockettes Christmas revues and more) have shuttered. As airtime for SNL loomed closer on Dec. 18, NBC dropped some bombshells: first, news that there would be no live audience, for the first time in several months—then, mere hours before showtime, that musical guest Charli XCX was out, along with most of the cast and crew. The good news? Paul Rudd was still on as host (he last hosted in 2019 just as Avengers: Endgame stormed into theaters), joining the iconic “Five-Timers Club.”
Primetimer

A Taxonomy of SNL's Five-Timer's Club

This weekend marks another milestone moment for Saturday Night Live as Paul Rudd returns to host. He's hosted four times before, and if you know how to add small numbers, you know what that means: Paul Rudd is officially joining SNL's Five-Timers Club. What began in 1990 as a monologue...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Letterkenny’ Trailer, Disney+ Coming in 2022, Paul Rudd Hosts ‘SNL’, ‘Better Things’ Final Season Date, Mitchell Edwards Joins ‘All American: Homecoming’, ‘Head of the Class’ Canceled, and More!

Season ten of Hulu’s Letterkenny is set to premiere December 26. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals…and that’s just for starters, buddy.
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Saturday: New Christmas movies and Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’

48 HOURS: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen (10 p.m., CBS) - Jamie Yuccas reports on the murder of transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose death inspired a new law and started a nationwide movement. Kuhnhausen disappeared in June 2019 after connecting with David Bogdanov, then 25, and exchanging messages on Snapchat. Yuccas investigates the groundbreaking case and the impact it continues to have on LGBTQI communities. The murder of Kuhnhausen illustrates the real-life dangers and struggles many in the transgender community face every day, says her mother, Lisa Woods. Prosecutors, experts and Kuhnhausen’s friends talk about the challenges faced by transgender people and how her death will not be forgotten.
Elite Daily

Paul Rudd Hosted SNL Without An Audience Or Cast, And It Was A Weird Watch

In a sudden turn of events, the Dec. 18 episode of Saturday Night Live was, well, not performed in front of a live studio audience. The episode was scheduled to be the show’s holiday special featuring a very important celebrity host, Paul Rudd. However, due to a sudden breakout of the omicron variant in New York City, the cast and crew made the decision to put everyone’s health first and did not have an audience or musical guest. The hosting gig marked Rudd’s fifth time hosting the comedy show, which very few celebrities have the honor of saying. As special as the occasion was, the show was unprecedented and these tweets about SNL’s no-audience Christmas show with Paul Rudd try to make the best out of an unfortunate situation.
Collider

'SNL': Paul Rudd and Charli XCX Sing in Quirky "Christmas Socks" Sketch

Even though there was no live audience for Saturday Night Live’s Christmas show, newly-minted Five-Timer host Paul Rudd did not let that stop him from spreading holiday cheer. One of the only new sketches of the night was entitled “The Christmas Socks” and this involved a timeless story of a complete stranger helping a kid buy something special for his mom.
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in December and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “The Witcher” Season 2 (available December 17) Why Should I Watch? It’s been two years since Henry Cavill cast his spell on the world, and the titular Witcher’s long-awaited return to Netflix is finally upon us. I’m going to be honest: I do not remember much about this show. Twenty-four months — especially these past 24 months — is a long time, and I have yet to find the precious eight hours required for my rewatch. But I think that’s OK? What made “The Witcher” work so well was a beguiling combination of palpable enthusiasm (courtesy of Cavill, who f’n...
