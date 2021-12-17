From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2022 | Great Performances

Sony Classical Announces the 2022 New Year’s Concert. The World’s Most Famous Classical Music Event Released on Audio and Video. Sony Classical is pleased to announce the release of the recording of one of the world’s most famous classical music events: the 2022 New Year’s Concert with the Vienna Philharmonic under the direction of renowned conductor Daniel Barenboim. The live recording will be available digitally on January 7, 2022 and on CD January 28. The DVD and Blu-ray will be available March 4, 2022.
Watch Met stars Angel Blue, Pretty Yende, Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani sing highlights from Great Performances at the Met: New Year’s Eve Gala. Performing from the Parktheater in Kurhaus Göggingen in Augsburg, Germany, the program features arias, duets and ensembles from Donizetti to Puccini, as well as arrangements of operetta and Neapolitan songs.
Fri. Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the new year with a stunning performance composed of Met stars. In this special event, Met stars Angel Blue, Pretty Yende, Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani perform arias, duets and ensembles and more in the Parktheater in Augsburg, Germany.
Ring in 2022 with WRTI 90.1! On New Year's Day, join us at 11 AM for the 82nd Annual Vienna Philharmonic concert broadcast featuring the upbeat music of the Strauss family and their contemporaries, brought to you from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria. Maestro Daniel Barenboim...
A Hungarian member of the Vienna Philharmonic Academy, Temesvári Bence, has won the audition for pincipal cello at the Wiener Symphoniker. Bence, 22, has been studying with are Robert Nagy and Peter Somodari of the Vienna Philharmonic and with István Várdai.
The New Hollywood String Quartet is inviting its audiences to take a musical trip to Vienna. From Dec. 17-19, it will host three concerts entitled “Vienna Holiday Concerts” that celebrate the music of Mozart and Schubert at the Rothenberg Hall, Huntington Library. The concerts are presented as a prequel to a much-delayed longer series that will take place next summer.
Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
Linda Lavin has been acting since she was a kid. She joined the Compass Players in the late ’50s and soon moved on to Broadway. After a recurring role on Barney Miller, she left the show to work on Alice. She earned her big break on television as the title character in Alice, which ran from 1976 to 1985.
Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
Sally Ann Howes has died at the age of 91. The actress was famous for playing Truly Scrumptious in the classic children's film 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' and replacing Julie Andrews in 'My Fair Lady' on Broadway. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Celine Dion has spoken out to pay tribute to two fellow performers who tragically died with an emotional message on Instagram. The Canadian singer - who recently had to postpone her Las Vegas residency due to ill health - shared some moving words as she described the sad loss of Renée Martel and Il Divo's Carlos Marin.
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Holiday shoppers got a little more than they’d bargained for tonight in Vienna... Two entertainers who’ve found success through NBC talent competitions were on hand to sign autographs and pose for photos. Holly Forbes performed on this season of NBC’s “The Voice” and Landau...
Journey will be ringing in 2022 in Times Square because they just announced that they will be performing as part of ABC's "New Year's Rockin' Eve." Other acts who will be part of the show include LL Cool J and Latin star Karol G. The show starts at 8 p.m....
(Credits: Chris Gloag / Tanja Niemann) The Icelandic Opera has announced that it will stage Wagner’s iconic work “Die Walküre.”. The opera will star Iréne Theorin as Brünnhilde, Ólafur Kjartan Sigurõarson in the role of Wotan, Christopher Ventris as Siegmund, Claire Rutter as Sieglinde, Christa Mayer as Fricka, and Kristinn Sigmundsson in the role of Hunding. Eva Ollikainen conducts the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra in a production by Julia Burbach.
Imagine Dragons will help Fox ring in the New Year. Dan Reynolds and company are among several artists who will featured in pre-recorded performances on Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, which airs live Friday, December 31, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ken Jeong and Joel...
The Apollo Chorus of Chicago returns to live in-person performances this weekend and celebrates their 150th anniversary season with their of holiday tradition of Händel’s Messiah. Two performances will be held at the Harris Theater on Saturday, December 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 12 at 2...
Sat. Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | This Christmas, the Crawleys are returning home to PBS Masterpiece. Billed as a grand motion picture event when it opened in theaters in 2019, the Downton Abbey movie was the highest-grossing domestic film in Focus Features’ history. Based on the mega-hit television series that won 15 Primetime Emmys®, this movie is a special event to reunite with the characters that we know and love.
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents Salute to Vienna - their annual New Year’s Eve Concert on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 4:00pm. A beloved annual New Year’s tradition at the State Theatre for 15 years, this year’s program features conductor Gregory Vajda and The Strauss Symphony of America; along with soprano Micaëla Oeste and tenor Norman Reinhardt; and dancers from First State Ballet Theatre. Tickets range from $39-$125.
Along with the return of “Fantasy in the Sky” to the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT will also hold its first New Year’s fireworks spectacular since 2019, with a special “New Year’s Countdown Fireworks”!. The show will run at 11:54pm only on New Year’s Eve, unlike...
