From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2022 | Great Performances

Sony Classical Announces the 2022 New Year’s Concert. The World’s Most Famous Classical Music Event Released on Audio and Video. Sony Classical is pleased to announce the release of the recording of one of the world’s most famous classical music events: the 2022 New Year’s Concert with the Vienna Philharmonic under the direction of renowned conductor Daniel Barenboim. The live recording will be available digitally on January 7, 2022 and on CD January 28. The DVD and Blu-ray will be available March 4, 2022.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO